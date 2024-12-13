Approved Medications on Planes: what You Need to Know

Travelling with medication can be quite complex, particularly considering the strict regulations of airline companies and airport security. Here are the essential points to remember when packing for a plane trip.

The rules of transporting medications on airplanes

Types of allowable medications

Solid Medications: Medications in solid form such as tablets and capsules are generally permitted and do not have specific quantity restrictions. This means you can freely carry them in your hand luggage. Liquid Medications: For liquid medications, there are restrictions, especially regarding the allowed quantity. Hence, it’s crucial to confirm these limitations with your airline company. Most of the time, liquids fall under the 100ml rule and must be housed in a clear bag.

Moving forward from general transport rules, let’s delve into where exactly to store your medications.

Cabin or hold: how to choose ?

Distribution of medications

It is wise to distribute your medication between your hand luggage and checked luggage, especially if some medicines are less critical. This approach safeguards your supplies in case of luggage loss. When taking long haul flights or ones with layovers, it’s prudent to keep necessary medicines within reach during the flight.

Now that we know where best to store our medicines, what types are exactly allowed in cabin ?

Medications authorized in cabin

Solid vs Liquid medications

In terms of what type of medications are allowed in the cabin, as previously mentioned; solid forms like tablets and capsules aren’t subject to specific restrictions while liquid forms have specific quantity limits usually capped at 100mls.

Knowing what travels with you in the cabin is crucial but so is understanding the necessary paperwork.

Administrative formalities and prescription

Documentation needs

When transporting prescription medications, it is highly recommended to have a copy of the prescription with you. This can help avoid misunderstandings with authorities if questions arise. It might also be wise to get your prescription translated into the language of your destination country, especially if travelling outside of the EU.

All this information is key for planning purposes but what about when it’s time to pack ?

Preparing your medications for the journey

Packing and Preservation

Packaging: Keep your medicines in their original packaging so that security agents can easily identify what you are carrying. This also includes retaining usage instructions. Special considerations: For temperature-sensitive medications like insulin, they should ideally be stored in an insulated bag at temperatures between 2°C and 8°C.

Before setting off on your journey there are some precautions that need to be taken.

Precautions before departure

Careful considerations

The rules regarding the importation of medication change from one country to another. If you are traveling within the Schengen area, it is advised that you check the specific norms of your destination country. Document Translation: Having your prescriptions translated into the language of your destination can save potential hassles.

Time now for some practical advice !

Practical tips for traveling with medications

Tips for a stress-free travel experience

– Carry a small first aid kit containing basic medicines (pain relievers, antihistamines). – Store your medicines in a resealable bag to prevent any contamination. – Do not leave your medicines exposed to heat or direct sunlight inside a vehicle.

Lastly, for those with special medical needs, there are certain considerations.

Medical equipment: what you need to know

Transporting medical equipment

Airlines and airports take passenger safety seriously; therefore, if you’re travelling with medical equipment, it’s crucial to comply with the regulations in place. Always check the latest rules before your departure.

To summarise, while travelling with medications may seem complex, understanding the types of medicines allowed on board, packing them correctly and keeping essential ones close during the flight are key. Furthermore, having the necessary prescriptions and considering country-specific regulations can ensure a hassle-free travel experience. Remember these requirements can change so always check the latest rules before setting off on your journey.

