Chickenpox, a common childhood illness that affects primarily children between the ages of 2 and 10, can be a herculean task to manage. The itchy spots coupled with the disease’s infectious nature often pose challenges for both parents and sufferers alike. However, with effective natural remedies and careful skin care practices, the discomfort of chickenpox can be mitigated significantly. Read on to discover helpful tips on how to naturally dry up chickenpox spots.

Understanding Chickenpox and its Symptoms

What is Chickenpox ?

Chickenpox is an infectious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). It primarily affects children but can also occur in adults who have not had the illness before or have not been vaccinated against it.

Symptoms of Chickenpox

The symptoms of chickenpox include a characteristic rash composed of clear fluid-filled blisters alongside mild fever, headaches, slight coughs, and a runny nose. Initial symptoms may include a slightly elevated temperature, headaches, sore throat, joint and muscle pains. The chickenpox spots may appear on various parts of the body and usually heal without leaving scars within about ten days unless they are scratched.

Natural Remedies to Dry Up Chickenpox Spots

Baking Soda Solution

A simple yet effective natural remedy for drying up chickenpox spots is using baking soda mixed with water. Applying this solution gently onto the spots can help accelerate their drying process.

Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender essential oil, renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, could assist in reducing inflammation around the spots thus promoting healing.

Caring for the Skin During Chickenpox

Maintain Hygiene Practices

Adopting good hygiene practices such as keeping nails short to prevent scratching, cleaning the skin gently, and avoiding excess sweating can accelerate healing.

Stay Hydrated

Ensuring adequate hydration is also important during this period. Not only does it keep your body well-nourished, but it also aids in maintaining skin moisture which could potentially alleviate itchiness.

Managing Itching without Damaging the Skin

Avoid Scratching

The urge to scratch may be quite strong due to the itchy nature of chickenpox spots. However, yielding to this urge could lead to permanent scarring. Therefore, it is crucial to resist the temptation of scratching no matter how unbearable the itching might seem.

Strategies to Prevent Post-Chickenpox Scars

Educate Children on The Consequences of Scratching

Teaching children about the long-term effects of scratching their spots can help deter them from doing so.

Keep Skin Moisturized

Keeping your child’s skin adequately moisturized goes a long way in fostering faster healing and preventing scars post-chickenpox.

Specific Treatments for Babies and Children

Bathing Regimen

In addition to using natural remedies like baking soda solution or lavender oil, consistently bathing your child with warm water could also help relieve discomfort and hasten recovery.

To wrap up, managing chickenpox naturally involves understanding its symptoms first and then applying effective natural remedies such as baking soda solution or lavender oil. Equally as important is teaching your child good hygiene and proper skin care practices to prevent scratching and scarring. By implementing these strategies, you can help ease your child’s discomfort during chickenpox and speed up their recovery process.

