Secrets to Perfectly Cooking Celeriac

Often underestimated in the culinary world, celeriac is a root vegetable that can bring both flavour and texture to a wide variety of dishes. In this article, we will explore different cooking methods and tips for preparing this delicious and versatile ingredient.

The preparation of celeriac: basic tips and techniques

Choosing and storing celeriac

Picked from mid-September onwards, celeriac stores well throughout winter. The quality of your dish starts with selecting high-quality celeriac. Look for a heavy bulb with no blemishes or imperfections – this indicates tasty flesh inside.

Preparing celeriac

The unique bulbous shape of the celeriac comes from the hypertrophied base plant portion. Preparing it may seem daunting due to its rough exterior, but the process is quite straightforward once you know how to do it correctly. Start by cutting off the top and bottom of the bulb, then peel away the tough outer skin using a sharp knife or peeler. Once peeled, the celeriac can be chopped into chunks or sliced depending on your recipe requirements.

*Transitioning from raw to cooked*, let’s now look at some ways to coax out all those wonderful flavours hidden within this humble vegetable.

Optimal cooking: varied methods for a tender celeriac

Cooking in a pan

Slice your prepared celeriac thinly (into discs or strips). Heat a spoonful of olive oil in a large frying pan, then add your celeriac slices along with desired seasoning. Cook over medium heat for around 15 minutes, stirring regularly.

Baking in an oven

Preheat your oven to 180°C (356°F). Even out the base of your celeriac so it sits stable on a baking tray. Then, submerge it in vegetable broth and bake to achieve a tender consistency while developing rich flavours. A popular variant of this method is glazing the celeriac with anchovies, adding a unique depth to the taste profile.

Blanching

This method involves cooking the celeriac in hot water mixed with flour, oil, and salt. It helps prevent oxidation and preserve its beautiful color. This technique also makes further preparations like purees or gratins easier.

*Now that we’ve explored different ways to cook our celeriac*, let’s discuss some winning flavour combinations that will elevate your dish.

Perfect accompaniments: which pairings to boost your dish

Chef’s tips

To truly maximize the flavour of your celeriac, it’s crucial not to overcook it. A slightly firm centre preserves its delicate aroma and pleasant texture. As for wine pairing, opt for a dry white wine such as a Sauvignon Blanc or light Chardonnay which complements the sweet taste of the vegetable.

Dish pairings

Celeriac doesn’t just have to be cooked – it can be consumed raw too ! It works beautifully in rémoulades or soups and pairs well with a variety of other ingredients. Here are some recipe ideas :

Celeriac soup

Mashed celeriac with truffle shavings

Celeriac gratin

*As we’ve seen*, each cooking method allows you to reveal different sides of this versatile ingredient.

Creative recipes with celeriac: from mash to risotto

Turning celeriac into a main dish

No longer just a side, celeriac can be transformed into the star of your main course. Each cooking method offers a new way to bring out the unique qualities of this often overlooked vegetable.

Recipe inspiration

Celeriac is incredibly versatile and can be used in everything from creamy soups to hearty gratins. Here are some creative ideas for using it in your cooking :

Aromatic celeriac risotto with parmesan and thyme

Crispy celeriac chips with sea salt and vinegar

Roasted celeriac with garlic and rosemary served as a main dish

In essence, the potential of celeriac as a central ingredient in your winter cooking is remarkable. It deserves more recognition than it gets due to its versatility, unique flavour and texture profiles. By following these tips and methods, you’ll ensure that every dish featuring this root vegetable will shine at your dinner table.

