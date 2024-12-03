Introduction

The Shark Detect Pro IW3611EU is a cordless stick vacuum that has been causing a buzz since its launch. Priced under 400 €, this device combines an innovative design with advanced features, notably an automatic emptying station and a smart cleaning mode.

Presentation and characteristics of the Shark Detect Pro

Technical Features

Offered at around 349 € at its release, the Shark Detect Pro IW3611EU manages to stand out thanks to several key features:

Emptying station: With a capacity of 2 litres, it enables automatic dust emptying after each use, which can last up to 45 days without requiring maintenance.

With a capacity of 2 litres, it enables automatic dust emptying after each use, which can last up to 45 days without requiring maintenance. Battery life: Approximately 60 minutes at low power, without using the electrobrush.

Approximately 60 minutes at low power, without using the electrobrush. Integrated technologies:

Detection of dust quantity and type of floor.



Sensors for automatically lighting dark areas.



Flexible handle facilitating access under furniture.



Tangle-free brush, ideal for avoiding animal hair entanglements.

Having detailed its unique features, let’s evaluate how well it performs.

Suction performance and versatility

Performance

The tests carried out by several specialized media such as Femme Actuelle and Journal du Geek highlight the dusting efficiency on different types of floors. The automatic function adjusts the suction power according to the detected dirtiness, making the use of the device more efficient and prolonged.

With these excellent results in mind, it’s time to take a look at how user-friendly this vacuum cleaner is.

Ease of use and ergonomics

Ergonomics and Design

The Shark Detect Pro stands out for its lightness and compactness, despite the presence of the emptying base. Its design was appreciated during IFA (International Funkausstellung Berlin), where it received positive reviews for its aesthetics and practicality.

Now that we have discussed its user-friendly design, let’s move on to another crucial aspect: autonomy and maintenance.

Autonomy and device maintenance

Comparison with the Range

The Detect Pro range also includes model IW1611EU, offered at around 300 €, but without the automatic emptying function. Both models share the same basic characteristics and accessories, offering a choice of a lower-priced product without certain advanced features.

Hence, this leads us to our final thoughts on the vacuum cleaner.

In summary, the Shark Detect Pro IW3611EU presents itself as a stick vacuum that combines technological innovation with an attractive price-performance ratio. Its features such as automatic emptying, intelligent sensors, and ergonomic design make it a wise choice for users looking for efficient and convenient cleaning equipment. With its excellent value for money, this stick vacuum could well become a staple in domestic cleaning.

