What to Sow or Plant Before and After the Ice Saints in...

As every experienced gardener knows, timing is everything. The cycle of sowing, growing and harvesting is dictated by the seasons and the weather conditions they bring. A key period in this process for gardeners, particularly in France, is known as the ‘Ice Saints’. But who are these saints and what does their icy moniker mean for your garden ? Let’s dig into it.

Understanding the Ice Saints and their impact on gardening

A look back at history and weather patterns

The term ‘Ice Saints’ refers to a historically significant period for gardeners marked by the risk of late frosts. This belief dates back to the Middle Ages when farmers dreaded these dates as they often brought sudden temperature drops despite the arrival of spring. Recent meteorological statistics show that frost can indeed occur in the first half of May, thus encouraging gardeners to stay vigilant.

The Ice Saints traditionally correspond to the following saints:

Saint Mamert: May 11

Saint Pancrace : May 12

: May 12 Saint Servais: May 13

These Ice Saints are often considered an indicator for planning sowing and planting tasks. A well-known adage goes: “Before Saint-Servais, no summer; after Saint-Servais, no more frost.” This suggests that it’s wise to wait until mid-May to plant species more sensitive to cold.

With this understanding in mind, let’s delve into what you can plant before these crucial days.

What to plant before the Ice Saints ?

Gearing up for early planting

Prior to this period is an ideal time for preparing your soil and sowing crops that can withstand a mild frost. Here’s a list of vegetables and plants you might consider sowing before the Ice Saints:

Carrots

Radishes

Potatoes

Onions

Shallots

Annual herbs (parsley, basil)

Spring lettuce

Cabbage

Eggplants

Celery

This early preparation will ensure a healthy yield and pave the way for more delicate varieties after the Ice Saints.

Having taken appropriate steps during this period, we now progress to the days following the Ice Saints.

What to sow after the Ice Saints’ period ?

Moving on to sensitive species

Beyond May 13th, gardeners can start planting more sensitive species and begin direct sowing of:

Tomatoes

Courgettes (Zucchini)

Cucumbers

Begonias and other sensitive flowers Gardeners not only need to know when to plant but also how to protect their plantations from late frosts. Tips for protecting your plantings from late frosts Frost Protection Strategies The risk of late frost doesn’t mean you can’t protect your plants. Regular weather forecast monitoring is advised, especially in colder regions. As for the plants, several protection methods can help such as using horticultural fleece or cloches. Now that we’ve covered the different stages of planting around the Ice Saints and how to protect your crops from late frosts, it’s time to apply these tips to your garden and watch it thrive. The Ice Saints provide a guideline for gardeners to anticipate risks of frost and plan their gardening activities efficiently. Whether it’s sowing sturdy vegetables before mid-May or waiting until after to plant delicate species, understanding this period can significantly enhance your gardening success. Be sure to keep an eye on those weather forecasts and prepare protections for plants if necessary. By following these pointers, you’ll put yourself in the best position for a blooming and bountiful garden.

4.7/5 - (3 votes)