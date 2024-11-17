Discover the Longest and Fastest Zipline in South Africa: all the Details

South Africa, renowned for its diverse wildlife and breathtaking landscapes, is also home to the world’s longest and fastest zipline. Nestled in Sun City since October 21, 2024, the Zip 2000 is an adrenaline lover’s dream, offering unparalleled thrills with speeds that reach a staggering 150 km/h. This article takes you on a journey through this extreme adventure.

Exploring the extreme zipline in Cullinan

The Unreal Adventure

Operated by Unreal, the Zip 2000 zipline offers an exhilarating ride over a distance of two kilometres. Standing at an impressive height of 280 meters, it combines speed, height, and distance, offering thrill-seekers an unmatched experience.

A Glimpse into History

Ziplines have come a long way from being practical transportation tools to becoming a popular leisure activity. The history of Sun City dates back to the ’70s when South African billionaire Sol Kezner turned it into a controversial entertainment hub. Today, it stands as an oasis of recreation with attractions like the Zip 2000 adding to its allure.

The adrenaline rush: experiencing vertigo-inducing speed

A High-Speed Thrill Ride

Clocked at a maximum speed of 150 km/h, the Zip 2000 has been recognised as one of the world’s fastest ziplines by Red Bull in 2017. Its unique design can make the pendulum braking experience challenging but thrilling nonetheless.

We’ve explored what makes this zipline extraordinary; let’s now venture into the breathtaking views it offers.

The African panorama from above: an adventure for the whole family

An aerial view of the African wilderness

More than just a thrill ride, the Zip 2000 offers riders a unique perspective of Africa’s beautiful landscapes from an elevated viewpoint. It’s an opportunity to soak in stunning panoramic views of Sun City and beyond.

A Family Experience

Suitable for anyone aged 12 and above, this zipline adventure can be enjoyed solo or in tandem. It’s not just about thrilling speed; it’s also about creating unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

Having explored what you can expect, let’s now prepare for the actual trip.

Preparing and practical advice for your zipline escape

Safety First

The Zip 2000 adheres to all safety standards approved by the Ministry of Labour. This ensures that while you’re getting your adrenaline fix, your safety is never compromised.

Let’s move on from this high-flying adventure to other gems South Africa has to offer.

Other jewels of South Africa: combining thrills and discovery

Unrivaled Diversity

Beyond Sun City, south Africa is a land of diversity, offering experiences ranging from safaris in Kruger National Park to exploring the vibrant city life in Johannesburg or Cape Town.

To wrap up this journey,

The Zip 2000 zipline at Sun City presents an extreme adventure like no other – a blend of unparalleled speed, height, distance and breathtaking views. Coupled with rigorous safety measures and its family-friendly nature, it promises an unforgettable experience for daring adventurers and leisure seekers alike. And beyond the zipline, south Africa continues to captivate with its diverse attractions. So whether you’re a thrill-seeker or someone seeking tranquil beauty, this African gem undoubtedly has something for everyone.

