Piercing: 3 Mistakes to Avoid Before Summer

As summer approaches and we begin to prepare ourselves for the sun, sea, and sand, one aspect of self-expression that often goes overlooked is body art – particularly piercing. When considering getting a new piercing or caring for an existing one, there are key mistakes to avoid. This comprehensive guide aims to highlight these pitfalls and offer helpful advice for taking care of your piercings during the summer months.

Choosing The Right Time To Get Pierced

Understand Your Healing Timeline

The healing process varies greatly depending on the location of your piercing. For example, cartilage piercings often take between six to nine months to fully heal, whereas lobe piercings may only require two months. More complex body or surface piercings can take up to two years. It’s crucial not to rush this natural healing process, especially if you plan on enjoying beachside activities in the summer.

Transitioning from understanding why the timing of a piercing is essential, let’s delve into how sun exposure can impact the healing process.

Understanding Healing And Sun Exposure

Why Sunlight Is A Concern ?

The issue with sun exposure after getting a piercing is that it is treated by your body as a wound. Sunlight can potentially harm the area, delay healing and even cause discoloration. Therefore, shielding new piercings from the sun is highly recommended.

Leaning into our next topic expands further on water-based activities: swimming in both pool and sea water.

Avoiding Post-piercing Swimming: sea And Pool Considerations

Risks Of Swimming With New Piercing

Bacteria present in pools and seawater pose a significant risk to new piercings and can cause infections. It is generally advised to avoid swimming until the piercing is fully healed.

Moving onto more general behaviors that should be avoided with a new piercing, let’s focus on touch and cleaning expectations.

Gestures To Avoid With A New Piercing

Maintaining Good Hygiene

Rigorous hygiene is critical when caring for a new piercing. Gently cleaning the wound with mild soap and avoiding excessive touching or scratching helps prevent contamination. Keeping the healing zone clean and dry is paramount.

From physical care, we transition to an often overlooked aspect of post-piercing care – nutrition.

Nutrition And Care Following Oral Piercing

Nutritious Diet For Better Healing

A nutrient-rich diet can significantly impact your body’s ability to heal following an oral piercing. Foods rich in vitamins A and C are particularly beneficial as they promote wound healing and strengthen your immune system.

After analyzing dietary considerations, it’s necessary to emphasize regular aftercare visits.

The Importance Of Post-Piercing Follow-Up

Scheduled Check-ups Are Key

Regular check-ups with your professional piercer are key in ensuring your piercing heals correctly without any complications. They will monitor progress and address any concerns you may have.

As we move towards the conclusion of this guide, let’s discuss essential factors when choosing initial jewelry for a piercing.

Selecting Your First Piercing Jewelry

Picking The Right Materials And Designs

Choosing high-quality materials for your first piercing jewelry can help avoid allergic reactions, infections, and corrosion. Nickel, often found in surgical steel pieces, can cause undesirable reactions in some individuals.

Finally, let’s sum up with specific precautions to take for piercings during the summertime.

Specific Precautions For Piercings In Summer

Keep It Cool And Protected

In addition to all the mentioned advice, remember to keep your piercing cool and protected during summer. Wear a hat, use a parasol or stay in the shade when you can. Remember, your fresh piercing is akin to an open wound; treat it as such !

As you prepare for the sunny season ahead, bearing these tips in mind will ensure that your piercing journey is smooth sailing. It’s all about timing, understanding how environmental factors affect healing, prioritizing hygiene and appropriate aftercare. With careful consideration of each of these aspects, you can enjoy your new accessory without compromising on any summer fun !

