Embarking on a self-drive road trip across the diverse landscapes of New Zealand is an experience that offers unbeatable freedom and adventure. With this guide, we aim to provide key insights into choosing your mode of transport, understanding the local vehicle regulations, planning your itinerary, finding accommodation and enjoying the trip as a family. So buckle up and get ready for the ride of a lifetime !

Choosing Your Mode of Transport in New Zealand: car or Campervan ?

The Pros and Cons of Cars and Campervans

Cars are generally cheaper to rent and run than campervans. They’re also more convenient for city driving and parking. However, you’ll need to arrange accommodation each night.

On the other hand, campervans, although costlier upfront, offer flexibility by combining transport and accommodation in one. Yet they can be challenging to maneuver in urban areas.

Making the Right Choice

Your choice depends on factors like budget, comfort preference, duration of stay, etc. For instance, a 5-week road trip hiring a car with setup for sleeping costs around €2300 inclusive of insurance.

Having understood your options for getting around New Zealand’s picturesque landscapes, let’s delve into an important aspect related to campervans – the self-contained vehicles.

Understanding Self-Contained Vehicles and New Regulations

What is a Self-Contained Vehicle ?

A self-contained vehicle is designed to fully contain waste (both greywater & blackwater) for up to three days. It provides complete freedom to park overnight in various locations.

New Zealand’s Updated Regulations

In recent years, there have been changes in regulation regarding self-contained vehicles to protect the environment. Ensuring your vehicle complies with these standards will keep you on the right side of the law and help preserve New Zealand’s natural beauty.

With this understanding, let’s move on to an exciting part of your journey, planning your itinerary.

Planning Your Itinerary: tips and Must-Dos for a Successful Road Trip

Suggested Itineraries

An ideal road trip covers both islands over 6 – 8 weeks. However, it can be tailored to fit shorter durations such as 2-3 weeks or a month. For instance, one route across North Island might include Auckland → Waipu Beach → Lake Kai Iwi → Piha Beach → Hahei → Rotorua → Taupo → Waitomo → New Plymouth → Wellington.

Useful Resources

Wiki Camps and Campermate apps are recommended for finding free & paid campsites, water points, and dump stations in New Zealand.

Now that we’ve covered how to get around and what to see let’s understand where to park overnight.

Parking and Accommodation: where and How to Park in a Campervan or Van ?

Finding Suitable Parking Spots

New Zealand offers plenty of options for parking your campervan or van overnight. The aforementioned applications can guide you towards these spots.

Navigating Regulations

You’re required to follow certain rules regarding where you can park overnight, especially in self-contained vehicles. Adhering to these regulations helps ensure the sustainability of this form of travel.

Finally, let’s take a look at some tips if you’re traveling with family.

Traveling with Family in New Zealand: tips and Experiences Not to Miss

Family-Friendly Itineraries

New Zealand is an excellent destination for family road trips, with countless activities to keep children of all ages entertained. Create an itinerary that balances drive times with stops at kid-approved sites.

Tips for the Journey

Plan carefully, ensure you have adequate camping equipment, and abide by local driving and camping rules. Ultimately, van life in New Zealand offers a unique experience based on minimalism, discovery, and freedom of travel.

New Zealand’s stunning landscapes are best explored at your own pace. Whether you’re cruising along coastal roads or traversing through mountain passes, self-driving allows you the flexibility to stop whenever a scenic spot catches your eye. With this guide at your disposal, you’re now ready to plan an unforgettable road trip across New Zealand’s North and South Islands. Safe travels !

