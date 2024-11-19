Whether you are a seasoned Apple user or someone who has just made the switch, the native Maps app on Apple devices is likely something you have come across. In its early days, Apple Maps was far from perfect and faced staunch competition from advanced alternatives like Google Maps. However, consistent updates, particularly with the introduction of iOS 17, have drastically improved its features and usability. Let’s delves deeper into these enhancements and reveal some hidden gems that would make your navigation experience smoother.

Downloading maps for offline use

The usefulness of offline maps

In today’s hyper-connected world, we tend to forget how often we rely on internet connectivity for even basic tasks like navigation. But what about situations when you’re travelling abroad, in a remote area or simply running low on data ? That’s where offline maps come in handy.

How to download offline maps on Apple Maps

One key feature introduced with iOS 17 was the ability to download maps for offline use. Here are the steps to download an offline map:

Open the Maps app.

Type in your chosen location and select it.

Tap ‘More’ followed by ‘Download Map’.

To access your downloaded maps, head over to ‘Profile’ and click on ‘Offline Maps’.

This is a powerful tool that ensures seamless navigation even when you are not connected to the internet.

Moving onto another useful feature, let’s explore how you can quickly find nearby places.

Finding quick spots around you

Ease of finding locations with Apple Maps

Suddenly feeling hungry while exploring a new city ? Need to find a gas station pronto ? Apple Maps has got your back. Now, finding restaurants, cafes, gas stations and many other places nearby is just a few taps away.

The quick search feature of Apple Maps

To use this feature:

Open the app and type in the search field to see local suggestions.

Click on a category like ‘Restaurants’ to see all the available options nearby.

This intuitive feature lets you discover new spots effortlessly wherever you are.

While speaking about exploring new places, let’s dive into a function that allows you to virtually walk through them.

Exploring places with 360° view

A virtual walkthrough with Apple Maps

In its efforts to compete with Google Street View, Apple has introduced its own 360° view feature. This was made possible after a series of routes were taken by specialized Apple vehicles across France starting from 2022, allowing for an immersive street exploration experience.

Using the 360° view on Apple Maps

To use this exciting feature:

Select a location on the map.

Tilt your phone sideways for a broader view.

The fun part about this feature is how it makes you feel like you’re actually walking down the streets halfway across the globe !

Of course, being able to explore isn’t enough without proper navigation. That brings us to our next trick up Apple Map’s sleeve.

Selecting and sharing alternative routes

The importance of having alternative routes

Predicting traffic can be tricky and sometimes, the fastest route may not always be obvious. That’s why having alternative routes at your fingertips can be extremely beneficial, especially during rush hour or road closures.

Choosing and sharing routes on Apple Maps

With a few taps, you can select an alternative route in Apple Maps and even share it with others. To do this:

Select ‘Directions’ after entering your destination.

Choose one of the suggested routes.

Tapping the ‘Share’ button allows you to send the directions to someone else.

This feature not only saves time but also ensures that everyone is on the same page regarding the route and ETA.

Lastly, if there are places that you frequently visit or would like to remember for future reference, then this next feature is for you.

Adding favorites spots and creating personalized guides

The benefits of bookmarking locations

Saving your favorite locations is an excellent way to quickly access them later. Whether it’s your home, office, or that little coffee shop you love – Apple Maps makes it simple to create a list of these go-to places.

How to create a list of favorite addresses on Apple Maps

To do this:

Search for a location.

Tapping on its name brings up details about the place.

Select ‘Add to Favorites’ to save it under your preferred destinations list.

In addition to saving favorite places, you can also create personalized guides. These are collections of places that you want to visit or remember for any reason. This tool can be incredibly useful when planning trips or outings.

From downloading offline maps to finding nearby spots, exploring streets with 360° view to choosing alternative routes, adding favorite addresses and creating personalized guides – we have covered some of the most useful and lesser-known functions of Apple Maps. Each of these features contributes to making your journey, whether virtual or real, a smooth and enjoyable one. So, go ahead, explore these features and navigate your world with ease !

