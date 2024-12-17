Windows 11: learn how to get new Microsoft widgets to monitor your...

With the introduction of Windows 11, Microsoft has brought forward a plethora of innovative features designed to enhance user experience. Among these innovations, widgets stand out with their capacity to provide relevant and dynamic information right on your desktop. This comprehensive guide will walk you through how to get the new performance-monitoring widgets that were introduced in the June 2023 update.

What is a widget on Windows 11 ?

Understanding Widgets

Widgets are small interactive applications that display dynamic content based on the user’s interests and needs. They replace Windows 10’s live tiles and can exhibit various types of information, from weather forecasts to news headlines. On Windows 11, these widgets congregate on a dedicated board that can be accessed promptly.

How to access the new widgets ?

New Performance Widgets Introduction

In June 2023, Microsoft rolled out new widgets specifically designed for monitoring your PC’s hardware performances. These widgets offer real-time tracking of your CPU status, RAM, GPU, and network speed. The aim is to make performance monitoring much more intuitive, thus eliminating the need for opening third-party apps or Task Manager.

Installing widgets to monitor PC performances

Getting and Installing the New Widgets

Download Dev Home: In order to use these new widgets, you need to download the “Dev Home” app Preview version on your Windows 11 PC. This application serves as a customized control center for better managing your projects while getting an overview of your system’s performances at a glance.

Add New Widgets: Once Dev Home is installed, you can add the new performance widgets to your board. Follow on-screen instructions to set up the widgets as per your needs.

Monitoring CPU, GPU and RAM with Widgets

Usage and Personalization

The widgets provide substantial personalization. You can choose to display only those information which matters the most to you, thereby enabling you to stay focused on your tasks without having to toggle between various apps. The performance widgets display real-time data that aids in anticipating and resolving issues before they turn critical.

Using the widget dashboard effectively

Important Notes

Note that all widget features aren’t immediately available for all users as Microsoft rolls out updates progressively. Make sure your Windows 11 version is up-to-date to fully benefit from these new features.

Customizing your interests in Widgets

The Importance of Customization

Widgets on Windows 11 are not just about monitoring system performances but also about customizing content based on user interests. Whether it’s news updates or weather forecasts, you have the power to tailor what shows up on your desktop.

Tips for optimizing Widget use

Optimization Tricks

To make the most of Windows 11 widgets, consider organizing them optimally. Place the most frequently used ones at the top for easy access and feel free to experiment with their sizes until you find a setup that works best for you.

The new Windows 11 widgets signify a major stride forward in PC performance management. Available since June 2023, they allow users to effectively monitor crucial data while offering a customizable and accessible interface. By downloading Dev Home and setting up your widgets, you are transforming your computer usage into a more seamless and responsive experience.

