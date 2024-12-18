The tomato blight, known as mildew, is a serious issue that gardeners have battled for centuries. This disease, caused primarily by the fungus Phytophthora infestans, has been responsible for major agricultural disasters like the Irish Potato Famine in the 19th century. Fortunately, there are several organic solutions available now to effectively manage this plant disease and protect your tomatoes.

Understanding Tomato Blight

What is Tomato Blight ?

The tomato blight, or mildew, is a cryptogamic disease dreaded by gardeners. It’s mainly caused by the fungus Phytophthora infestans. The fungus thrives in high humidity conditions coupled with considerable hygrometry and temperatures generally not exceeding 25°C. The risk of contamination rises around September when morning dew can potentially foster fungal growth.

Causes and Spread of Mildew

Favourable Conditions for Mildew

Mildew thrives under certain specific conditions: high humidity levels, adequate warmth (but not too hot), and importantly, the presence of host plants such as tomatoes. These factors create a conducive environment for the spores to germinate and spread across plants rapidly.

Identifying Symptoms of Mildew

Symptoms on Leaves and Stems

Mildew typically first manifests as yellowish spots on leaves which can swiftly mature into brown patches leading to drying out. Even stems might present with irregular brown blotches.

Symptoms on Fruits

The fruits aren’t spared either; they may develop brown mottling. Unchecked, the disease can cause rapid desiccation (drying out) of the entire plant.

Effective Prevention against Mildew

Fermented Extracts

One of the proactive measures you can take is to use watering with fermented extract of comfrey or nettle to strengthen the plants before the disease appears.

Spraying Solutions

Carrying out at least two sprays with a horsetail decoction, effective in controlling several fungal diseases, is another preventive measure.

Baking Soda Solution

If leaves are affected, apply a baking soda solution (5g/l) on them while protecting new flowers to prevent any drying effects.

Variety of Tomatoes Resistant to Mildew

The Role of Resistant Varieties

While research continues to develop resistant tomato varieties, using already available ones can also significantly reduce the chances of a mildew infection.

Biological Treatments for Mildew

Severe Infection Management

In case of severe stem infection (darkening), it’s advised to uproot the tomato plants and sow fruit-vegetables like dwarf beans or plant cabbages to prevent disease spread.

Using Greenhouse as an Anti-Mildew Solution

The Benefit of Controlled Environment

A greenhouse offers a controlled environment that can be managed to make conditions unfavorable for mildew growth. By regulating factors like humidity and temperature, one can significantly decrease the risk of this fungal disease.

In essence, tomato blight or mildew is a significant challenge for gardeners but it’s not insurmountable. By understanding its causes and symptoms, implementing preventative measures and using appropriate biological treatments, you can effectively protect your tomato plants against this debilitating disease.

4/5 - (5 votes)