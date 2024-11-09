The recent announcement on June 6, 2024, by Rare Earths Norway about the discovery of Europe’s largest rare earth deposit is sending shockwaves through the industry. Found within the Fen complex in southern Norway, this deposit harbours around 8.8 million tons of rare earth oxides. This includes a substantial amount—1.5 million tons—of neodymium and praseodymium, critical for manufacturing magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines.

The Discovery of Europe’s Largest Rare Earth Deposit: a Turning Point for the Industry

Uncovering Raw Potential

With its rich trove of neodymium and praseodymium, this find could potentially overhaul Europe’s energy landscape while driving its technological advancements.

Norway’s Fen Complex Deposit 8.8 million tons of rare earth oxides 1.5 million tons of neodymium and praseodymium

Sweeden’s Contribution to Europe’s Rare Earth Reserve

In a similar vein, an important discovery in Kiruna, sweden by mining group LKAB bolsters Europe’s stance in the global rare earth market. Holding over a million tons of metals, this location promises to be another significant asset.

Kiruna Deposit in Sweeden Above one million tons of rare earth metals

As we delve into geopolitics and economics, it becomes evident just how pivotal these discoveries are.

Geopolitical and Economic Stakes Surrounding European Rare Earths

Reducing Dependence on China

These discoveries could be the key to Europe’s independence in rare earth supply, reducing reliance on China—the world’s leading producer of these elements. Such a shift holds profound geopolitical and economic implications.

Boosting Sustainable Technologies

The newfound abundance of rare earths can empower Europe to spearhead transitions to more sustainable technologies, further enhancing its global standing.

Seeing how deep-rooted the impact of these discoveries could be, it’s crucial we appreciate why rare earths hold such importance in modern technology.

Rare Earths: their Importance in Modern Technology

From EVs to Wind Turbines

Rare earth metals like neodymium and praseodymium are instrumental in crafting high-performance magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs) and wind turbines. As such, securing access to these resources is tantamount to securing a greener future.

Nevertheless, while the rewards are evident, so too are the challenges—especially those concerning environmental preservation.

Mining Strategies and Environmental Challenges

Sustainable Mining Strategy

An operation as significant as extracting 8.8 million tons of rare earth oxides necessitates considerable investments. Additionally, all endeavours must tread lightly on the environment to ensure sustainability throughout.

The Road Ahead

Preliminary estimates suggest that actual extraction might commence around 2030 for Norway and within fifteen years for Sweden—a timeline imposing even more urgency upon crafting a coherent strategy.

As we edge closer towards this date, questions regarding Europe’s potential autonomy with strategic metals arise.

Towards European Autonomy with Strategic Metals ?

A Future Less Dependent

With these groundbreaking discoveries, europe might be standing on the precipice of an era marked by autonomy in strategic metals—a significant leap towards sustainability and independence.

While we contemplate this promising prospect, the timeline for production still lingers.

Production Timeline: when Will the Deposit Come into Operation ?

Norway’s Production Plans

The extraction of rare earths in Norway could start around 2030, marking a new chapter in Europe’s journey to self-sufficiency in strategic metals.

Sweeden’s Roadmap

The timeline for Sweden extends a little further. A waiting period of approximately fifteen years stands before actual extraction can begin, paving the way for increased sustainability in technology.

From revealing the largest deposit of rare earths to planning its extraction and envisaging its impact on modern technology and geopolitics, europe is embarking on an exhilarating journey. With sustainable strategies and environmental preservation at heart, this venture holds immense promise for a greener tomorrow.

