Disney Quiz: Are you a bona fide devotee of “The Princess and the Frog”? Don’t miss out on this enchanting opportunity to test your knowledge!

Disney Quiz: Are you a bona fide devotee of "The Princess and the Frog"?

Disney Quiz: Are you a bona fide devotee of

Welcome to our Disney Quiz! This is your chance to prove your dedication to the enchanting world of "The Princess and the Frog". Dive into the colorful, magical realms of this beloved story, and test your knowledge of its memorable characters, captivating plot, and unforgettable moments. Are you ready to show you're a true fan?

What is the name of the princess in The Princess and the Frog?
Princess Ariel
Princess Tiana
Princess Jasmine
Princess Belle
Who is the villain in The Princess and the Frog?
Ursula
Jafar
Dr. Facilier
Gaston
What is the name of Prince in The Princess and the Frog?
Prince Eric
Prince Naveen
Prince Adam
Where is The Princess and the Frog set?
London
Paris
New York
New Orleans
What is the occupation of Tiana’s father in The Princess and the Frog?
A King
A Cook
A Blacksmith
A Policeman
What animal does the prince turn into in The Princess and the Frog?
A Dragon
A Frog
A Bear
A Lion

About The Princess and The Frog

Released in 2009, The Princess and the Frog is a critically acclaimed animated film by Disney that marks a return to traditional 2D animation. This enchanting introduces viewers to Tiana, a hardworking young woman with big dreams in the colorful city of New Orleans.

The film is beloved for its vibrant animation, memorable characters, and jazzy soundtrack, which beautifully encapsulates the spirit of New Orleans. It also holds historical significance as it presents Disney’s first African American princess, Tiana.

  The Princess and the Frog is influenced by the Frog Prince fairy tale but has a unique twist that delivers a powerful message about love, ambition, and the importance of staying true to oneself.
  • Tiana, the protagonist, is not just a princess awaiting her prince charming. She is a determined, resourceful, and independent woman who aspires to open her own restaurant.
  Other vital characters include Prince Naveen, a charming but spoiled prince turned into a frog, and Dr. Facilier, a sinister voodoo doctor.
  • The film features the distinctive culture, sights, and sounds of New Orleans, including Mardi Gras celebrations and the bayou’s mystical beauty.
This film has amassed a global fanbase who appreciate its refreshing narrative, appealing characters, and soulful music.

