Dragon Ball Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Dragon Ball GT Stories and Be Amazed!

Welcome to the Quiz! Are you a true fan of the iconic ? This quiz will test your knowledge, diving deep into the thrilling sagas and unforgettable characters of this legendary series. Are you ready to take on the challenge and prove your expertise?

Who is the main villain in Dragon Ball GT?
Baby
Cell
In GT, who was responsible for becoming a child again?
Vegeta
Chi-Chi
What transformation does Goku achieve in Dragon Ball GT?
Super Saiyan 4
Super Saiyan Blue
Super Saiyan God
Super Saiyan 3
Who becomes the new guardian of Earth in Dragon Ball GT?
Dende
Piccolo
Gohan
What happens to the Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball GT?
They become corrupted
They disappear
They multiply
They become humans
What is the final saga of Dragon Ball GT?
Shadow Dragon Saga
Baby Saga
Super 17 Saga
Frieza Saga

Rediscover the Epic Saga of Dragon Ball GT

Dragon Ball GT, the sequel to the illustrious , is an animated series that has captivated millions of viewers worldwide with its unique blend of action, comedy, and drama. Unraveling the tales of Goku, Pan, and Trunks in their quest to retrieve the Black Star Dragon Balls, Dragon Ball GT packs a punch with its intriguing story arcs and riveting character developments.

The Black Star Dragon Ball Saga

  • The saga begins with Goku being turned back into a child by Emperor Pilaf, who accidentally wishes on the Black Star Dragon Balls.
  • Goku’s grandniece Pan and Vegeta’s son Trunks join him on a space adventure to retrieve the Black Star Dragon Balls before Earth is destroyed.

The Baby Saga

  • The Baby saga introduces Baby, a Tuffle parasite seeking revenge on the Saiyans. He infects and takes control of the Earth’s population, including the Saiyans.
  • Goku, Pan, and Trunks return to Earth to confront Baby. The saga culminates in an epic battle where a newly transformed Super Saiyan 4 Goku eventually defeats Baby.
The Super 17 Saga

  • The Super 17 saga revolves around the reunion of Android 17 and Hell Fighter 17 to form the powerful Super 17, under the control of Dr. Gero and Dr. Myuu.
  • Goku faces off against Super 17 and, with the help of and a surprise twist, manages to defeat him.

The Shadow Dragon Saga

  • The misuse of Dragon Balls over the years results in the creation of seven Shadow Dragons.
  • The final saga of Dragon Ball GT takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride as Goku and his friends confront each Shadow Dragon, leading to a thrilling climax against Omega Shenron.

Dragon Ball GT continues the grand tradition of Dragon Ball’s captivating storytelling. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, this quiz will challenge your knowledge and deepen your appreciation for the Dragon Ball universe.

