Netflix Quiz: Discover how much you truly grasp about “The Society”

Welcome to the ultimate Netflix Quiz! This is your chance to prove your devotion to the captivating series, The Society. From mind-bending plot twists to intricate character development, this quiz will test your knowledge and observation skills to the limit. So, how well do you really know ‘The Society'? Let's find out!

Who is the creator of the series The Society?

Mark Levin Marc Webb Christopher Keyser David Fincher

What is the name of the town where the teenagers of The Society live?

West Ham New Ham Hamden Westville

Who is the first to discover that everyone else has disappeared in The Society?

Cassandra Allie Harry Sam

Who takes charge and becomes the leader in The Society?

Allie Harry Cassandra Kelly

Who is pregnant in The Society?

Kelly Becca Cassandra Allie

What is the name of the dog that appears in The Society?

Charlie Buddy Max Duke

Overview of The Society

The Society is a popular Netflix series that has captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world. This suspenseful drama plunges us into a thrilling narrative of survival, mystery, and power dynamics.

Main Characters

Allie Pressman: Originally living in the shadow of her older sister, Allie becomes the reluctant leader of the community.

Cassandra Pressman: Allie's older sister, who initially steps up to lead the group, setting the tone for the society they create.

Will LeClair: Allie and Cassandra's closest friend, known for his loyalty and kindness.

Harry Bingham: A wealthy and popular student who struggles with the new societal structure.

Sam Eliot: A deaf student who communicates through sign language, providing a unique perspective within the group.

Plot Summary

The series begins with a group of high school students returning early from a cancelled field trip, only to find their small New England town completely deserted. With no way to contact the outside world, they must learn to navigate their new reality: creating their own society.

Themes Explored

Survival: One of the most prevalent themes throughout the series. The characters are faced with numerous challenges, testing their survival skills and resilience.

Power and Leadership: The series explores the dynamics of power and leadership in detail, particularly through the characters of Allie and Cassandra.

Freedom vs Order: The balance between personal freedom and societal order is a key struggle in the series.

Social Hierarchies: The Society delves into the deconstruction and reconstruction of social norms and hierarchies.

Trivia and Quiz Material

With character arcs, plot twists, and thematic elements, The Society is ripe for quiz material. How well do you know the show? Test your knowledge with our comprehensive Netflix quiz!