Netflix Quiz: Discover if You’re an Avid “Never Have I Ever” Fan!

Are You a Real Fan of Never Have I Ever?
Never Have I Ever is a popular Netflix series that has quickly gained a solid fan base around the globe. The show is a coming-of-age comedy-drama about an Indian American high school student, Devi Vishwakumar, based in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. It is a brilliant mix of culture, teenage angst, friendship, and love.
As a fan of Never Have I Ever, you’re likely to have laughed, cried and related with the characters on a personal level. Understanding the nuances, catching the references, and loving the characters are all part of being a true fan. If you think you are one, it’s time to test your knowledge with this quiz!
What Makes Never Have I Ever Exceptional?
- The show is co-created by Mindy Kaling, known for her successful career in comedy and acting, especially in The Office.
- It explores the complex dynamics of a modern-day Indian-American family and the cultural issues they face.
- The show has a diverse cast which has been appreciated for their authentic portrayals and impressive performances.
- Never Have I Ever handles mature themes with a perfect blend of humor and sensitivity.
- It does an excellent job of depicting teenage life, complete with all its drama, confusion, and emotional ups and downs.
