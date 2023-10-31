Home Quiz Quiz Dragon Ball: Discover the Mind-Blowing Secrets of the Universe Survival Saga!

Welcome to the ultimate quiz! This test will challenge your knowledge about the fascinating Universe Survival Saga. From the explosive battles to the intricate plot twists, how well do you remember the details of this epic storyline? It's time to find out if you've got what it takes to be a true Dragon Ball master!

Who is the main antagonist in the Universe Survival Saga?
Jiren
Which Universe won the Tournament of Power in the Universe Survival Saga?
Universe 7
Universe 11
Universe 6
Universe 3
Who was the last fighter to be eliminated in the Tournament of Power?
Frieza
Jiren
Who resurrects the universes that were erased during the Tournament of Power?
Vegeta
Zeno
Goku
Android 17
What did Goku achieve in the Universe Survival Saga?
Super Saiyan 3
Super Saiyan God
Ultra Instinct
Super Saiyan 4
What is the name of the team representing Universe 7 in the Tournament of Power?
Z Fighters
Goku's Squad
Team Universe 7
Galactic Patrol

Overview of the Universe Survival Saga

The Universe Survival Saga is a prominent and thrilling arc in the illustrious series. This saga not only showcases the power and potential of each universe, but also pits them against one another in a battle of survival.

The Basics

  • The universe Survival Saga is the fifth major saga of the Dragon Ball Super series.
  • It is also known as the Tournament of Power saga.
  • The saga covers episodes 77 to 131 of the series.
  • The main focus of the saga is a multi-universe tournament held by the omnipotent beings – Zeno and Future Zeno.

The Plot

The Universe Survival Saga unravels when Goku reminds Zeno about the promise of organizing a martial arts tournament. The stakes are high in this tournament, as the losing universes face the threat of complete annihilation.

Characters

  • Goku, Vegeta, and from Universe 7 are the key players in this saga.
  • New characters like Jiren, Toppo, and Dyspo from Universe 11 are introduced.
  • Each universe is represented by a team of 10 fighters.
  • The Grand Priest, father of Whis and Vados, is introduced as the organizer of the tournament.

Conclusion

The Universe Survival Saga is a captivating journey filled with intense battles, mind-boggling power levels, and emotionally charged moments. It is a testament to the resilience and determination of our favorite characters, testing their limits like never before.

