Take the Ultimate Naruto Quiz and See How Well You Know Kankurō’s Puppet World!

Welcome to the Naruto Quiz: Test Your Knowledge on Kankurō's Puppet World! A universe where ninjutsu and puppetry intertwine. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, this quiz will challenge your understanding of Kankurō, his puppetry skills, and the unique narrative woven around it in the beloved Naruto series.

Who is the creator of Kankurō's puppets?

Sasori Kankurō Chiyo Hiruko

What is the primary weapon of Kankurō's puppet, Karasu?

Poisonous smoke Blades Gunpowder Ninja wire strings

What is Kankurō's puppet, Kuroari's, special ability?

Swallowing enemy whole Invisibility Sound manipulation Fire breathing

Who is the primary user of the Sanshōuo puppet before Kankurō?

Chiyo Sasori Kankurō Ningyō

What substance is used in most of Kankurō's puppet attacks?

Poison Fire Water Chakra

Who repaired Kankurō's puppets after they were destroyed in battle?

Tsunade Sakura Kankurō Chiyo

Introduction to Kankurō's Puppet World

From the Hidden Sand Village, Kankurō stands out as a unique ninja with his mastery of the Puppet Technique. This Shinobi, whose name rings with respect and fear, uses puppetry as his primary combat method. His puppets, crafted with extraordinary skill and infused with chakra, become lethal weapons in his hands.

Main Puppets

Karasu: Kankurō's first puppet shown in the Naruto series, Karasu is a crow-themed puppet designed for surprise attacks and assassinations, equipped with numerous hidden weapons.

Kuroari: The Black Ant puppet, designed to imprison enemies, works in tangent with Karasu for deadly combination attacks.

Sanshōuo: The Salamander, a puppet designed for defense, can withstand multiple attacks and is capable of trapping opponents.

Puppet Techniques

Kankurō's puppet techniques, also known as Kugutsu no Jutsu, allow him to control his puppets remotely. These techniques make extensive use of chakra threads, invisible to the naked eye, making it seem like the puppets move on their own. Kankurō's expertise in strategic puppet warfare adds an extra layer of complexity and intrigue to the Naruto series.

Challenge Your Knowledge

How well do you know Kankurō and his world of puppets? The following quiz is designed to test your knowledge of this fascinating character and his unique fighting style. Are you ready to face the puppets?