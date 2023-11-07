Take this Disney Quiz and prove your expertise on “Cars 2”!

Welcome to our Disney Quiz! Do you consider yourself an expert on Cars 2? This quiz will test your knowledge and recall of this beloved movie. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, this quiz is sure to challenge and entertain you. Are you ready to gear up and take the ultimate Cars 2 quiz?
About Disney's Cars 2
Cars 2 is an animated film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. This sequel to the popular Cars film from 2006, released in 2011, takes viewers on a global adventure, transforming the lovable automobiles into international spies.
- The film follows Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) and his tow truck friend Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) as they navigate the exciting world of international racing and espionage.
- Cars 2 introduces a variety of new characters, including British spy car Finn McMissile (voiced by Michael Caine) and the stylish Holley Shiftwell (voiced by Emily Mortimer).
- The movie takes the Cars series to new locations around the world, like England, Italy, and Japan, offering a global perspective previously unseen in the original film.
- Cars 2 was directed by John Lasseter and co-directed by Brad Lewis, marking the first time in Pixar's history where the sequel was directed by the same person who helmed the original film.
- The film also delves into environmental themes, with a subplot involving alternative fuel and energy efficiency.
With its blend of humor, action, and heart, Cars 2 is a film that offers something for everyone. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newbie to the series, our quiz will test your knowledge and bring you closer to the world of Lightning McQueen, Mater, and their many vehicular friends!
As a young independent media, Fylladey needs your help. Support us by following us and bookmarking us on Google News. Thank you for your support!