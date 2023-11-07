Take this Disney Quiz and prove your expertise on “Cars 2”!

Welcome to our Disney Quiz! Do you consider yourself an expert on Cars 2? This quiz will test your knowledge and recall of this beloved movie. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, this quiz is sure to challenge and entertain you. Are you ready to gear up and take the ultimate Cars 2 quiz?

Who is the main character in Cars 2?

Lightning McQueen Mater Sally Luigi

What is the name of the international racing competition in Cars 2?

Piston Cup World Grand Prix Speedway of the South Le Mans

Who is the villain in Cars 2?

Miles Axlerod Francesco Bernoulli Finn McMissile Chick Hicks

Who is voiced by actor Bruce Campbell in Cars 2?

Rod Torque Redline Tomber Professor Z Finn McMissile

What special ability does Mater have in Cars 2?

Flying Invisibility Rocket Boosters Teleportation

What is Finn McMissile's occupation in Cars 2?

Racing car Mechanic Secret agent Villain

About Disney's Cars 2

Cars 2 is an animated film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. This sequel to the popular Cars film from 2006, released in 2011, takes viewers on a global adventure, transforming the lovable automobiles into international spies.

The film follows Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) and his tow truck friend Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) as they navigate the exciting world of international racing and espionage.

Cars 2 introduces a variety of new characters, including British spy car Finn McMissile (voiced by Michael Caine) and the stylish Holley Shiftwell (voiced by Emily Mortimer).

The movie takes the Cars series to new locations around the world, like England, Italy, and Japan, offering a global perspective previously unseen in the original film.

Cars 2 was directed by John Lasseter and co-directed by Brad Lewis, marking the first time in Pixar's history where the sequel was directed by the same person who helmed the original film.

The film also delves into environmental themes, with a subplot involving alternative fuel and energy efficiency.

With its blend of humor, action, and heart, Cars 2 is a film that offers something for everyone. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newbie to the series, our quiz will test your knowledge and bring you closer to the world of Lightning McQueen, Mater, and their many vehicular friends!