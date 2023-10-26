Take this quiz to find out if you’re a genuine fan of “The Incredibles”!

Welcome to this ‘The Incredibles' quiz! If you've been following the thrilling adventures of this super-powered family, this is your chance to prove your fandom. Delve into the world of superheroes, villains, and secret identities. Test your knowledge and see if you're a true fan of this iconic Pixar franchise. Good luck!

What is the name of the city in which the Parr family resides?

Municiberg Metroville New Urbem Gotham City

What is the secret identity of Mr. Incredible

Bob Smith Bob Jones Bob Parr Bob Johnson

Who is the villain in the first The Incredibles movie?

Syndrome Underminer Evelyn Deavor Mirage

What is the name of Violet's younger brother?

Dash Flash Max Rush

Costume design Potion brewing Weapon making Cooking

What is Elastigirl 's real name?

Helen Parr Susan Parr Sarah Parr Helen Hunt

A Journey through the Incredible World of The Incredibles

The Incredibles, Pixar's beloved animated feature film, has captivated audiences around the globe. With its unique mix of humor, action, and heartwarming family dynamics, it has become a favorite among both children and adults. But how well do you truly know The Incredibles? It's time to put your knowledge to the test!

The Incredibles: A Brief Overview

Premiered in 2004, The Incredibles is a tale of a superhero family trying to live a quiet suburban life, hiding their powers. However, the family is forced back into action when a new villain emerges. This film was a massive hit, winning numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The father, Bob Parr, also known as Mr. Incredible, possesses superhuman strength and durability.

The mother, Helen Parr, or Elastigirl, has the ability to stretch her body into any form.

Their children are also gifted: Violet can become invisible and create force fields; Dash can run at superhuman speeds; and baby Jack-Jack displays multiple powers.

Are you a True Fan?

If you've seen the movie once or a hundred times, there are always new things to discover about The Incredibles. From hidden Easter eggs to subtle plot details, the richness of this movie's universe continues to fascinate its fans. So, are you ready to prove your fandom? Take the quiz and find out just how much you know about The Incredibles. May the superpowers be with you!