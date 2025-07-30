Is This the End of Traditional Road Trips? Volkswagen’s $80,000 Grand California Camper With Bathroom Sparks Outrage Among Adventure Lovers

IN A NUTSHELL 🚐 Volkswagen introduces the refreshed Grand California with a new yacht-inspired interior featuring the “Atami Bamboo” decor package.

As Volkswagen unveils the refreshed Grand California camper van, enthusiasts and industry watchers are eagerly anticipating its debut at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. Over the past few years, Volkswagen has been transforming its camper van lineup, and this latest iteration of the Grand California features a blend of innovative design and practical updates. With new interior decor inspired by luxury yachts and several practical enhancements, the Grand California aims to elevate the experience of camping on the road. This camper van is not just about aesthetics; it promises substantial functionality improvements that cater to modern-day travelers.

The Yacht-Inspired Interior Decor

Volkswagen has introduced a new interior decor package for the Grand California, dubbed “Atami Bamboo.” This design choice, inspired by the elegant aesthetics of Mediterranean yachts, brings a fresh look to the camper van. The decor package features a wood-style grained appearance paired with a light gray tone that provides a neutral, calming environment. Though gray interiors have seen fluctuating popularity, Volkswagen seems to believe that this new look will resonate with travelers seeking a modern, minimalist aesthetic.

The Atami Bamboo package includes PVC flooring that complements the overall look, along with a sleek black sink that adds a touch of sophistication. The decor is designed to harmonize with the camper’s spacious, light-filled interiors, which feature white and off-white wall panels. This cohesive design approach aims to create an inviting and comfortable living space, even when travelers find themselves in remote locations.

Enhanced Indoor/Outdoor Capabilities

The refreshed Grand California comes equipped with a new indoor/outdoor dining table that significantly enhances its versatility. This table can be removed from the dining area and secured outside the kitchen, providing an additional prep space or a casual dining area. It’s a feature inspired by the indoor/outdoor capabilities of the Multivan California’s second sliding door, allowing for greater interaction with the outdoor environment.

While this feature is not groundbreaking in the camper van industry, it underscores Volkswagen’s commitment to encouraging outdoor living. The Grand California’s removable table is intended to make outdoor meals and gatherings more convenient, thus enhancing the overall camping experience. This addition aligns with the desires of many RVers who seek to spend more time in nature, making it a valuable component of the camper’s design.

Technical and Comfort Upgrades

In addition to aesthetic updates, Volkswagen has incorporated several technical and comfort enhancements in the Grand California. The camper now includes retention nets for upper cabinets and an optional thermal blackout set for windows, which helps block light and heat, ensuring a comfortable sleeping environment. These updates are designed to provide a more restful experience for campers regardless of their location or climate conditions.

Volkswagen has also updated the Grand California’s base van, the Crafter, with a new 10-inch infotainment touchscreen and a digital cockpit. Advanced driver assistance technologies, such as lane assist and front collision assist with cyclist and pedestrian detection, are also included. These features reflect Volkswagen’s commitment to safety and convenience, providing drivers with peace of mind while on the road.

Pricing and Market Positioning

The Grand California will continue to be offered in two floor plans: the 600 and 680. Pricing for the 2025 model starts at approximately $94,650 for the 600 and $98,050 for the 680 in Germany, with these prices potentially crossing into six-figure territory when converted to U.S. dollars. This positions the Grand California as a premium product in the camper van market, catering to those willing to invest in a luxurious and well-equipped travel vehicle.

Volkswagen’s strategic updates aim to maintain the Grand California’s competitive edge in an evolving market. While the brand may have surprises in store for the upcoming Caravan Salon, the focus remains on refining and enhancing the established California brand. The company’s incremental updates suggest a commitment to continuous improvement and responding to consumer feedback.

As Volkswagen prepares to showcase the refreshed Grand California, the camper van community watches closely to see how these updates will impact the market. Will the yacht-inspired interior and enhanced outdoor features attract a new wave of adventurers, or will the price point limit its appeal? The upcoming Caravan Salon will provide valuable insights into the future direction of Volkswagen’s camper van lineup.

