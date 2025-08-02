“Is This the Future?” Lenovo’s Rollable Laptop Sparks Outrage as Critics Slam Technology’s Impact on Jobs and Privacy for Millions

IN A NUTSHELL 📱 Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable offers a unique rollable display, expanding from 14 inches to 16.7 inches with a button or gesture.

Lenovo has taken a bold step in laptop innovation with the launch of its ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable. This device, which made its debut at CES 2025, offers a unique solution for users needing extra display space. With a simple touch of a button or a hand gesture, the laptop’s screen can expand from 14 inches to 16.7 inches. This feature caters to professionals and creatives who demand versatility in their portable computing devices.

A Legacy of Innovation

Lenovo’s ThinkBook series has consistently been at the forefront of laptop innovation. Since its inception in 2019, the series has introduced several groundbreaking features. The early models garnered attention with an E Ink cover that supported stylus input. Subsequently, Lenovo introduced a secondary display positioned next to the keyboard, followed by a fold-over hinge design allowing the laptop to function as a tablet. Another version even had a detachable display.

However, it was the Generation 6 concept unveiled at Tech World 2022 that truly set a new standard. This model not only introduced the rollable display but also incorporated advanced gesture control technology. Lenovo partnered with Intel to bring this vision to life, resulting in a laptop that combines portability with expanded screen real estate. The collaboration underscored a commitment to pushing technological boundaries.

Engineering Marvel: The Rollable Display

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is a testament to advanced engineering. Its design required the development of a smaller printed circuit board and a complete reorganization of internal components. This meticulous engineering allowed the integration of two tiny motors within the chassis, which facilitate the rolling mechanism.

"We engineered all the thermal technology and power control to happen inside the Intel Core Ultra system-on-chip dynamic thermal tuning tool, or DTT," said Intel's Zheng Jiong.

This innovation ensures the smooth transition of the display as it rolls in and out. The rolling mechanism has been rigorously tested and rated for at least 20,000 operations, promising durability and reliability for users.

Specifications and Features

Beyond its rollable display, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable boasts impressive specifications. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with integrated graphics and neural processing capabilities, performing up to 48 trillion operations per second. The device is supported by 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage, catering to intensive computing needs.

The laptop’s display is equally noteworthy. At 14 inches, it offers a resolution of 2,000 x 1,600 pixels with a 5:4 aspect ratio. When expanded, it transforms into a 16.7-inch display with a resolution of 2,000 x 2,350 pixels and an 8:9 aspect ratio. Additional features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C Thunderbolt, a 5-megapixel RGB camera, an IR camera with a privacy shutter, dual-array microphones, Harmon Kardon speakers, and a 66-Wh battery with rapid charging capabilities.

Market Reception and Pricing

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable has entered the market with a starting price of $3,299. It is certified to MIL-STD-810H durability standards, ensuring it can withstand various environmental challenges. The laptop’s appeal lies in its blend of innovation, functionality, and durability, making it a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

This new addition to Lenovo’s lineup showcases the company’s dedication to redefining what is possible in portable computing. By offering a laptop that adapts to the user’s needs, Lenovo has positioned itself as a leader in the next generation of computing devices.

As technology continues to evolve, devices like the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable raise intriguing questions about the future of personal computing. How will these advancements shape the way we interact with technology in our daily lives?

