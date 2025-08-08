Maxon Air S Shocks Industry: “It’s a Game-Changer for Urban Commuters” Says Top Engineer as Torque Triples

IN A NUTSHELL 🚴‍♂️ The Maxon Bikedrive Air S introduces a revolutionary design with triple the torque while maintaining a lightweight profile.

while maintaining a lightweight profile. 🛠️ Known for its precision engineering, Maxon has expanded from aerospace and medical devices to the e-bike market.

market. 🌟 The innovative split-cylinder design enhances aesthetics and aerodynamics, offering versatility across bike categories.

design enhances aesthetics and aerodynamics, offering versatility across bike categories. 🔋 With a focus on power density and control, the Air S promises to set new standards in electric bike technology.

The evolution of electric bikes has brought us to a fascinating juncture with the introduction of the Maxon Bikedrive Air S. Known for its lightweight and efficient design, the Air S is reshaping the landscape of electric mountain biking. By tripling its torque while maintaining a compact size, Maxon has set the stage for a new class of ultralight e-MTBs. This development promises to enhance the experience for cyclists, whether they are tackling steep terrains or simply enjoying a leisurely ride. Maxon’s innovation reflects a broader trend in the e-bike industry, focused on improving performance without compromising on weight and size.

The Journey of Maxon: From Mars to Mountains

Maxon, a company rooted in precision engineering, has a storied history that stretches from the robotic arms of NASA’s Perseverance rover to the operating rooms with robot-assisted surgical devices. This background in creating small yet powerful micro-drive systems made the transition into the ebike market a natural progression. The original Bikedrive Air, launched in 2021, allowed manufacturers like Thömus to develop exceptionally light electric bikes, such as the Lightrider E Ultimate, which weighs just 32.6 pounds.

The original Air drive was a milestone for lightweight e-MTBs, combining a 220-watt output with a system weight of only 7.7 pounds, including the 250-Wh battery pack. Despite its advantages, it faced criticism for its torque, which maxed out at 30 Nm—a figure that was competitive at the time but soon eclipsed by more powerful offerings. Maxon’s ability to innovate by tripling the torque while keeping the weight low is a testament to its expertise in advanced motor technology.

Advancements in the Air S: More Power, Slight Weight Gain

The unveiling of the Air S at Eurobike 2025 marked a significant leap forward in e-bike technology. The new drive system triples the original torque, achieving 90 Nm, while only adding a modest weight increase to 8.3 pounds. This is achieved primarily by increasing the battery capacity to 400 Wh, with the motor itself only gaining 3.5 ounces. The power output also peaks at 620 watts, ensuring that cyclists can tackle demanding terrains with ease.

Compared to other new mid-motors, the Air S remains on the lighter end of the spectrum. For example, the Mahle M40 motor offers 105 Nm but weighs in at 5.5 pounds. Maxon’s ability to pack robust torque and power into a lightweight design underscores its claim as the “lightest full-power ebike motor.” This achievement highlights Maxon’s commitment to combining power density with efficiency and precise control, a philosophy that has defined its contributions to industries as diverse as aerospace and Formula 1 racing.

Design Innovations: The Split-Cylinder Approach

One of the most notable features of the Air S is its unique split-cylinder design. Unlike conventional mid-motor configurations, which integrate all components into a single housing, Maxon separates the motor and gearbox into two perpendicular cylinders. This design choice effectively slims down the bottom bracket, enhancing the bike’s aesthetics and aerodynamics. Although the motor cylinder extends upward, it integrates seamlessly into the frame, maintaining the bike’s sleek profile.

Maxon complements this design with a battery pack enclosed within the down tube. In addition to the 400-Wh battery, a 600-Wh option and a 250-Wh range extender are in development. While the charging time remains at three hours for an 80% charge, improvements in battery technology are expected to reduce this in future iterations. The Air S’s versatility extends beyond mountain bikes, with potential applications in gravel and urban bikes, making it an attractive option for various cycling enthusiasts.

Market Impact and Future Prospects

The introduction of the Air S is already making waves in the market. Dutch brand Instinctiv’s Ocelot series is among the first to feature this new drive system, offering configurations suitable for challenging terrains. While the Ocelot series is focused on mountain biking, Maxon aims to expand the Air S’s reach into other bike categories. With prices starting around $9,350, these bikes are positioned at the premium end of the market.

Thömus continues to push the boundaries with its Lightrider series, integrating the Air S into new models that promise enhanced performance. As the market for electric bikes grows, the demand for lightweight, high-torque solutions like the Air S is expected to increase. Maxon’s innovations could set the standard for future developments in the industry, prompting competitors to rethink their design strategies.

The Maxon Air S represents a significant step forward in e-bike technology, combining lightweight design with impressive torque and power. As the cycling industry continues to evolve, what new innovations might we expect to see in the coming years in response to Maxon’s groundbreaking advancements?

This article is based on verified sources and supported by editorial technologies.

Did you like it? 4.6/5 (25)