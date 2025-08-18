“Soundwaves Shatter Silence”: Revolutionary Device Promises Perfect Acoustics and Sparks Audio Lovers’ Frenzy

IN A NUTSHELL 🎵 The Wheel 3 is a minimalist turntable by Miniot that uses optical technology for superior sound.

In the realm of home entertainment, innovation often takes the form of sleek designs and cutting-edge technology. The Wheel 3, a creation of the Netherlands-based family business Miniot, exemplifies this trend by transforming the traditional turntable into a minimalist masterpiece. Launched in 2017 through a Kickstarter campaign, this turntable has evolved over time, with its latest version promising refined aesthetics and enhanced sound quality. What sets the Wheel 3 apart is its unique approach to sound reproduction, utilizing light instead of traditional magnetic mechanisms. As the latest iteration makes its debut, audiophiles and design enthusiasts alike are taking note of its groundbreaking features.

Revolutionizing Turntable Design

The Wheel 3 builds on the innovative concepts introduced in its predecessors, setting itself apart from standard turntable designs. Unlike conventional models, the Wheel 3 positions its linear tonearm inside the platter, resulting in a distinct visual appeal. This design choice allows vinyl records to be played face down, a feature that, while unconventional, has gained attention for its creativity. The upright positioning of the platter on a support base adds to its visual impact, making it not only a tool for music but also a piece of art.

Miniot’s journey to perfecting the Wheel series has been marked by several iterations and improvements. After the initial launch, the company introduced an upgraded version and the Black Edition, targeting audiophiles with a penchant for unique audio equipment. The latest model, known as the Wheel 3, is the culmination of years of development, promising to deliver unmatched audio quality and aesthetic appeal.

Optical Technology: A New Approach to Sound

The Wheel 3 distinguishes itself with a groundbreaking approach to sound reproduction. Traditional turntables rely on magnetic pickups to convert vibrations into sound. However, Miniot has opted for an optical pickup system that uses light to detect stylus movements. This method allows the system to measure sound down to 0 Hz, offering a level of precision that magnetic systems cannot match. According to Miniot, this optical technology ensures that the sound is pitch-perfect from the first note.

The optical system’s light is directed onto a small plate at the stylus, and a sensor measures the resulting shadow. These subtle variations are then converted into electrical signals, which are fed into a custom-built high-end pre-amplifier. This innovative approach is said to provide “exceptional sonic clarity,” setting a new standard for turntable performance.

Handcrafted Excellence and Versatile Design

Each Wheel 3 unit is meticulously hand-built, reflecting Miniot’s commitment to craftsmanship. The front is crafted from a thick billet of aluminum, polished to a gleaming finish, while the rear is machined from a composite block. The company has hinted at the possibility of a wood-backed special edition, adding a touch of natural elegance to its sleek design.

The Wheel 3’s versatile design allows it to be positioned in various ways. It can stand upright on an anodized aluminum stand, lay flat on a tabletop, or be mounted on a wall using a straightforward single-screw system. This adaptability makes it an attractive option for those seeking both functionality and aesthetic flexibility in their audio equipment.

Pricing and Availability

The Wheel 3 is available for purchase at a price of $3,458, a reflection of its high-end features and artisanal construction. However, potential buyers should anticipate a wait time, as each unit is built to order. This exclusivity adds to the Wheel 3’s allure, making it a coveted item among audiophiles and enthusiasts of modern design.

While the price point may be prohibitive for some, the Wheel 3 offers a unique blend of technology and craftsmanship that justifies the investment for serious collectors. Its combination of innovative optical technology and minimalist design is expected to influence future developments in the home audio market.

As the Wheel 3 continues to capture the attention of the audio community, it raises intriguing questions about the future of turntable technology. Will other manufacturers adopt similar optical systems, or will Miniot’s creation remain a unique offering in the market? The evolution of the Wheel series suggests that the possibilities for innovation in the world of vinyl playback are far from exhausted.

