“These Jets Will Change Everything”: Revolutionary Electric Jet Drive Transforms Fishing Kayaks into Speedy, Eco-Friendly Machines

IN A NUTSHELL 🚀 FluxJet Marine introduces a revolutionary electric jet drive that integrates into kayak hulls for enhanced performance.

introduces a revolutionary electric jet drive that integrates into kayak hulls for enhanced performance. ⚙️ The system features a unique design with a ring-type electromagnetic motor, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency.

💡 The lightweight drive system can reach speeds over 20 mph, outperforming traditional 12-volt motors.

drive system can reach speeds over 20 mph, outperforming traditional 12-volt motors. 🏆 The FluxJet Kayak won Best in Show at iCast 2025, offering a user-friendly design with foot pedal steering and a 1,000W drive.

In recent years, the world of watercraft has seen numerous innovations, but few have been as transformative as the introduction of the FluxJet system. This cutting-edge technology offers a lightweight and efficient solution for powering fishing kayaks, setting a new standard in the industry. Developed by FluxJet Marine, a subsidiary of Kymera, the system promises to revolutionize the way we think about water transport, combining performance and simplicity in a way that few could have imagined.

The Birth of FluxJet: A New Era in Watercraft Technology

FluxJet Marine’s journey began with a bold vision to rethink traditional watercraft propulsion systems. CEO Jason Woods and his team took on the challenge of simplifying and enhancing existing designs, a pursuit that started over six years ago. They aimed to reduce the number of components, minimize weight, and boost performance. The result is the remarkable FluxJet system, which boasts a sub-5-pound electric jet drive that seamlessly integrates into the hull of specially designed kayaks.

The innovation lies in the system’s unique approach: instead of using a conventional motor and driveshaft setup, FluxJet employs a ring-type electromagnetic motor that surrounds the impeller. This design eliminates many of the traditional components, leading to a more efficient and reliable system. The implications of this technology are profound, not only for kayaks but potentially for a range of small watercraft.

Simplifying Complexity: The Mechanics Behind FluxJet

The FluxJet system is a testament to the power of simplicity. By adopting a “best component is no component” strategy, Woods and his team have created a drive system with significantly fewer parts. The self-contained unit can be easily removed for servicing, which enhances its practicality. Importantly, the system is fully submerged, eliminating air pockets and reducing vibrations and noise.

This design also improves the transfer of torque to the impeller blades and aids in cooling the motor during high output levels. Unlike traditional jet pumps, where the impeller spins separately from a stationary ring, FluxJet’s blades are connected to a rotating ring. This eliminates gaps where debris could cause jams, enhancing efficiency and durability. The result is a system that not only performs better but also lasts longer, offering a more reliable solution for watercraft enthusiasts.

Performance and Efficiency: Setting New Standards

FluxJet’s performance metrics are impressive. The initial prototype weighed just 4 pounds and delivered 5,000 watts continuously, outperforming existing 5-kW systems. Subsequent models, ranging from 15 to 25 kW, weigh about 13 pounds and can push small boats over 20 mph. To put this in perspective, a typical 12-volt trolling motor weighs between 19 to 40 pounds and achieves a top speed of 3 to 4 mph.

The FluxJet system’s compact size, roughly that of a football, combined with its lightweight nature, makes it an ideal choice for various watercraft. This efficiency and power are key to its appeal, as it allows for greater speed and maneuverability without the usual trade-offs in weight and complexity.

Real-World Application: The FluxJet Kayak

The practical application of FluxJet technology is best illustrated by the FluxJet Kayak. Unveiled at the iCast 2025 expo, where it won the Best in Show award, the kayak integrates the FluxJet system into its design. Steering is controlled via foot pedals that adjust the vectored-thrust nozzle, eliminating the need for a rudder. A thumb switch controls the throttle, and the battery is conveniently located beneath the seat.

The kayak measures 132 inches long, 35 inches wide, and 12 inches high, weighing 88 pounds. Its 1,000W FluxJet drive allows it to reach speeds of over 6 mph, with a battery life of up to 16 hours. This makes it not only efficient but also perfect for accessing shallow waters. Priced at $2,999, it represents a new era in fishing kayaks, combining advanced technology with user-friendly design.

The advent of the FluxJet system marks a significant milestone in watercraft innovation, offering a glimpse into the future of aquatic transport. With its blend of simplicity, efficiency, and power, it challenges conventional designs and sets a new standard for small watercraft. As the technology continues to evolve, one must wonder: how will this revolutionize other forms of water-based recreation and transport?

This article is based on verified sources and supported by editorial technologies.

Did you like it? 4.5/5 (26)