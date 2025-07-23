“These Tools Will Change Everything”: Mind-Blowing Multitool Folds into a 3-Foot Crowbar Packed with Unmatched Power and Durability

IN A NUTSHELL 🔧 Pivot X introduces a multitool that folds into a crowbar, enhancing leverage and versatility.

🛠️ Made from CNC-machined, sandblasted, oil-sealed 420 stainless steel, the tool ensures durability and longevity.

📦 Features include an adjustable wrench, bit-driver screwdriver, and a tungsten steel glass-breaking stud.

💡 Available on Kickstarter, the multitool offers early backers a chance to own it at a significant discount.

In the world of outdoor gear, multitools have become indispensable for enthusiasts and professionals alike. They offer multiple functionalities packed into a compact design, making them a go-to solution for various tasks. However, one common limitation of many multitools is their ability to provide sufficient leverage, particularly when used as pry bars. The new “8-in-1 Rotating Pry Bar with Wrench & Screwdriver” from Pivot X aims to tackle this issue with an innovative design, providing users with a versatile and powerful tool that promises to redefine the standards of multitools.

Revolutionary Design for Enhanced Leverage

Pivot X, a Hong Kong-based outdoor gear manufacturer, has introduced a multitool that challenges the conventional design of pry bars. The tool’s innovative feature is its ability to fold into a crowbar-like shape, effectively offering the leverage needed in demanding situations. This is achieved through an integrated hinge that allows the pry bar to be set at either a flat 0-degree or an angled 90-degree position relative to the tool’s main body. This unique mechanism is secured with a locking system that can be released with a simple thumb-press, ensuring both functionality and safety. Such a design is particularly advantageous for tasks like pulling nails from surfaces, where traditional multitools fall short.

Crafted from CNC-machined, sandblasted, oil-sealed 420 stainless steel, the multitool combines durability with a sleek aesthetic. The material choice not only adds to the tool’s robustness but also ensures longevity, making it a reliable companion for outdoor adventures and everyday tasks.

Comprehensive Features in a Compact Form

The “8-in-1 Rotating Pry Bar with Wrench & Screwdriver” is not just about leverage. It brings together a host of functionalities that cater to a wide range of needs. Besides the adjustable pry bar, the tool includes an adjustable wrench that cleverly doubles as a 27-mm measuring caliper and triples as a bit-driver screwdriver. It also features a magnetic storage slot for two bits, a tungsten steel automotive glass-breaking stud, a bottle opener, and a 45-mm ruler.

This array of features underscores the multitool’s versatility, allowing users to handle tasks ranging from simple household fixes to emergency situations. Despite packing eight different functions, the tool remains compact, measuring just 4 inches long by 1.06 inches wide by 0.39 inches thick and weighing only 3.7 ounces. Its portability is further enhanced by a built-in back clip and keychain hole, making it easy to carry wherever you go.

Pledge and Pricing Details

The Pivot X multitool is currently part of a Kickstarter campaign, with a pledge of $52 securing early supporters their very own unit, should the product reach production. This is a significant discount from the planned retail price of $89, offering backers an opportunity to own this advanced tool at a fraction of the cost. The campaign reflects the growing trend of crowdfunding as a means to bring innovative products to market, enabling consumers to support and benefit from cutting-edge developments.

Given the multitool’s comprehensive feature set and robust design, it promises to be a valuable addition to any toolbox. The competitive pricing combined with its multifunctional capabilities positions it as an attractive option for both casual users and professionals.

A New Standard in Multitool Innovation

Ben Coxworth, the Managing Editor for North America at New Atlas, highlights the significance of such innovations in the realm of multitools. With over two decades of experience in journalism and a keen interest in scientific advancements, Coxworth appreciates the blend of functionality and ingenuity that products like the Pivot X multitool represent. His insights into the industry underline the importance of evolving tools that meet the practical needs of modern users.

The tool’s development showcases the potential of combining traditional tool functionalities with modern engineering solutions, setting a new standard in multitool innovation. As technology continues to advance, it raises the question of how other everyday tools might be reimagined to offer even greater efficiency and utility.

The introduction of the Pivot X multitool signifies a leap forward in tool design, offering solutions to common challenges faced by traditional multitools. As consumers, we are witnessing the evolution of simple gadgets into sophisticated, multifunctional equipment that enhances our productivity and problem-solving capabilities. What other innovations might the future hold for tools that have been part of our lives for centuries?

