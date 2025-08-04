1918 Flu’s Resurrected Secrets: Preserved Lung Sparks “Scientific Breakthrough” Amidst Global Health Debate Over Pandemic Preparedness

IN A NUTSHELL 🦠 Scientists reconstructed the complete genome of the 1918 “Spanish flu” using a preserved lung, revealing key mutations that contributed to the virus’s virulence.

The preserved lung of an 18-year-old Swiss man has opened a new chapter in the study of the 1918 “Spanish flu” pandemic. This groundbreaking research has led to the creation of the first complete influenza A genome with a precise date from Europe. By unveiling insights into one of the deadliest pandemics in history, which claimed up to 100 million lives, scientists can better understand how the virus evolved and spread. This study, led by an international team from the University of Basel, highlights the potential of ancient specimens in shedding light on past pandemics and preparing for future outbreaks.

The Historical Significance of the 1918 Influenza Genome

The 1918 influenza pandemic, often referred to as the “Spanish flu,” remains one of the deadliest infectious disease outbreaks in history. Understanding the genomic structure of the virus is crucial in piecing together the dynamics of its spread and lethality. The preserved lung of a young Swiss man, who succumbed to severe pneumonia in July 1918, has provided researchers with a rare opportunity to analyze the virus’s genome from that era. This complete influenza A genome is the first of its kind from Europe, offering new insights into the pandemic’s early stages.

By comparing the genome with those from Germany and North America, researchers have identified critical mutations that contributed to the virus’s virulence. These findings challenge previous assumptions about the timeline of the virus’s evolution. The presence of these mutations in the spring of 1918 suggests that the virus’s rapid adaptation played a significant role in its widespread impact. Such insights not only deepen our understanding of the 1918 pandemic but also emphasize the importance of genomic analysis in historical epidemiology.

Technological Advances in RNA Sequencing

The study’s success is largely attributed to advancements in RNA sequencing technology. The research team developed a novel RNA-sequencing protocol to extract genetic material from the chemically fixed tissue of the preserved lung. This innovative approach allowed them to recover genetic data that was previously thought to be inaccessible from formalin-preserved specimens. By capturing shorter genetic fragments and preserving RNA strand orientation, the team was able to reconstruct the complete influenza genome.

This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the analysis of other preserved specimens in medical and zoological collections worldwide. Christian Urban, the study’s first author, emphasized the potential of this method in recovering ancient RNA fragments, which can provide valuable evolutionary clues. This technological advancement not only enhances our understanding of past pandemics but also equips researchers with tools to study other historical pathogens and their adaptations over time.

Uncovering the Virus’s Adaptive Mutations

The genetic analysis revealed three key mutations that were present in the virus from the Swiss specimen. Two of these mutations allowed the virus to evade the human immune system’s antiviral protein, MxA, which typically blocks influenza replication. The third mutation involved changes to the hemagglutinin protein, enhancing the virus’s ability to attach to and enter human cells. These adaptations made the virus more efficient at infecting humans and contributed to its rapid spread.

Interestingly, these mutations were believed to have emerged later in the pandemic. However, their presence in the early stages indicates that the virus’s evolution was more rapid than previously thought. The Zurich virus also displayed unusual genetic diversity, suggesting strong natural selection or mixing between viral strains. This adaptability is reminiscent of the rapid mutations observed in more recent pandemics, such as COVID-19, highlighting the importance of understanding viral evolution in pandemic preparedness.

Preparing for Future Pandemics

The insights gained from the 1918 influenza genome have significant implications for future pandemic preparedness. By understanding how viruses adapt to human hosts over time, researchers can develop models to predict future outbreaks. Verena Schünemann, a paleogeneticist at the University of Basel, emphasized the importance of these insights in developing effective vaccine targets and strategies to combat emerging infectious diseases.

The study underscores the need for continued research into the genetic adaptations of pandemic-causing viruses. The ability to analyze historical genomes provides a unique perspective on the evolutionary pressures that shape these pathogens. As we face the ongoing threat of new viral outbreaks, the lessons learned from the past will be instrumental in guiding public health responses and developing effective interventions to protect global populations.

The breakthrough in extracting the full genome of the 1918 influenza virus from a preserved specimen marks a significant advancement in the field of infectious disease research. It not only enhances our understanding of past pandemics but also equips scientists with valuable tools for future studies. As we continue to uncover the genetic secrets of historical pathogens, a critical question remains: How can we best apply these insights to anticipate and mitigate future pandemics?

