Off-Road Adventure With This Ford Bronco Camper Sparks Debate as Critics Say “Roughing It Has Gone Too Far”

IN A NUTSHELL 🌟 The Ursa Minor B30 pop-up roof transforms the Ford Bronco into a sophisticated overland camper, providing a unique camping experience.

transforms the Ford Bronco into a sophisticated overland camper, providing a unique camping experience. 🔧 The B30 adds only 7 inches to the Bronco’s height and 165 pounds to its weight, maintaining a low profile and enhancing vehicle compatibility.

🚙 Designed specifically for the four-door Bronco, the B30 is compatible with all trims, including the Raptor and Everglades, but not the two-door model.

💰 With a starting price of $11,500, the B30 offers customizable options and is installed at Ursa Minor’s Portland facility.

The introduction of the all-new Ursa Minor Bronco B30 pop-up roof marks a significant shift in the landscape of adventure camping. For years, enthusiasts have awaited a more sophisticated overland camping solution for the Ford Bronco beyond folding seats or rooftop tents. This year, their wait is over. Ursa Minor, a company renowned for its innovative pop-up roofs, has unveiled a design specifically for the four-door Bronco. This development promises to change the way adventurers explore the great outdoors, offering a unique combination of rugged capability and camping comfort.

The Evolution of the Ford Bronco as an Overland Camper

Since its reintroduction five years ago, the Ford Bronco has been a favorite among off-road enthusiasts. Its rugged design and off-road capabilities have made it a worthy competitor to the Jeep Wrangler. However, one aspect where it lagged was in providing a seamless camping experience. With the arrival of the Ursa Minor B30 pop-up roof, this gap has been effectively bridged. The B30 roof, designed for the four-door Bronco, is a game-changer in the overland camping space.

The B30 is not Ursa Minor’s first foray into pop-up roofs. The company has a history of creating innovative solutions for vehicles like the Honda Element and the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The B30 is a testament to Ursa Minor’s commitment to enhancing the camping experience, allowing adventurers to explore remote locations without sacrificing comfort.

The B30 roof opens manually with a scissor strut system and creates a two-person camping area. “That’s a Real Car!”: 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Stuns with Its Authentic Feel, Ditching the Science Experiment Vibe for True Driving Majesty

Features and Specifications of the Ursa Minor B30

The Ursa Minor B30 pop-up roof transforms the Ford Bronco into a convenient camping vehicle. The roof opens manually, thanks to an integrated strut system, and provides access to a sleeping area through a hatch over the Bronco’s cab. This design not only maximizes space but also ensures easy access to the sleeping area. The standard setup includes a 2-inch thick double mattress, offering a sleeping area of 86 by 49 inches. For those seeking extra comfort, a 3-inch thick mattress is available as an upgrade.

One of the key advantages of the B30 is its low profile. It adds just 7 inches to the Bronco’s height, compared to the 10 inches added by the J30 on the Jeep Wrangler. This makes it possible for the Bronco, even with the B30 roof, to fit into a standard 7-foot-high garage. The weight increase is modest at 165 pounds, making it lighter than many two-person hardshell rooftop tents.

The swapped roof is ultimately a little lower profile than the J30, adding 7 inches of over the stock Bronco roof. “Silence Is Golden”: This Revolutionary Belt-Drive City Bike Promises Ultra-Clean, Whisper-Quiet Rides for Every Urban Commuter

Compatibility and Limitations

While the B30 pop-up roof is a remarkable upgrade for the four-door Bronco, it is not compatible with the two-door variant. Ursa Minor has no plans to develop a pop-top for the two-door Bronco or the Jeep Wrangler, focusing instead on maximizing the potential of the four-door models. This limitation might disappoint some enthusiasts, but the B30 still offers a compelling option for those with the compatible vehicle.

The B30 is designed to work with all Bronco trims, including the hardcore off-road models like the Raptor and Everglades. Ursa Minor has ensured that the roof accommodates the Raptor’s additional B-pillar crossbar and does not interfere with the Everglades’ snorkel. This level of compatibility highlights the attention to detail and engineering prowess behind the B30 design.

Unfortunately for those looking for the smallest, nimblest 4×4 experience, the B30 is not compatible with the two-door Bronco. “Cigarette Butts Are a Road’s Best Friend”: This Incredible New Discovery Promises to Boost Pavement Durability Across the U.S.

Pricing and Installation

The Ursa Minor B30 roof is available for purchase starting at $11,500, excluding installation and shipping fees. Customers can choose from a variety of options, including roof rack packages, awning mounting points, interior lighting, and vehicle color matching. Ursa Minor also accommodates custom requests for full vehicle build-outs, ensuring that every adventurer can customize their Bronco to meet their unique needs.

Installation of the B30 roof is handled at Ursa Minor’s facility in the Portland area, following the consolidation of their California and Oregon operations. The installation cost is $675, providing a seamless transition from a standard Bronco to an overland camping powerhouse.

Ursa Minor recently consolidated its split California/Oregon operations into a single facility in the Portland area, which performs all installations.

The Ursa Minor B30 pop-up roof is a significant innovation for Ford Bronco owners seeking a more integrated and comfortable camping experience. By combining the rugged capabilities of the Bronco with the convenience of a pop-up roof, Ursa Minor has created a unique solution for adventure enthusiasts. As the demand for overland camping solutions continues to grow, will other manufacturers follow Ursa Minor’s lead and develop similar products for their vehicles?

This article is based on verified sources and supported by editorial technologies.

Did you like it? 4.6/5 (24)