“These Goggles Changed My Life”: Form’s Smart Swim 2 Pro Goggles Revolutionize Swimming With Unmatched Performance and Cutting-Edge AI Technology

The world of swimming has seen remarkable technological advancements, and one such innovation is the Smart Swim 2 Pro goggles by Form. These goggles are not just about enhancing your vision underwater; they revolutionize the swimming experience by integrating cutting-edge technology to track performance metrics. With features like a head-up display, durability with Gorilla Glass, and compatibility with various devices, these goggles are a game-changer. Whether you’re training in a pool or navigating open waters, the Smart Swim 2 Pro promises to keep you informed and on track, making each swim session more productive and insightful.

Revolutionizing Swim Training with Advanced Metrics

The Smart Swim 2 Pro goggles offer an impressive suite of metrics that are vital for swimmers aiming to improve their performance. These goggles track a range of data, including heart rate, pace, stroke rate, time, distance, calories burned, stroke count, distance per stroke, and split times. This comprehensive tracking is made possible by an optical sensor near the temple, which ensures precise and reliable readings. Such detailed metrics are invaluable for swimmers looking to fine-tune their technique and improve their overall performance. The ability to see real-time data through a clear head-up display keeps swimmers focused and informed without disrupting the flow of their workout.

Moreover, these metrics are not confined to the pool. The goggles are equally adept at tracking performance in open water, thanks to features like a GPS-free digital compass. This innovation ensures swimmers can maintain their course without the need for external GPS devices, making it a versatile tool for all swimming environments.

Enhancing Durability with Gorilla Glass

One of the standout features of the Smart Swim 2 Pro goggles is the incorporation of Gorilla Glass lenses. These lenses offer enhanced durability, providing resistance against scratches and ensuring longevity. For swimmers, this means a clearer vision and less worry about fogging, especially with the use of the included anti-fog spray, which can be easily refilled with a simple mixture of baby shampoo and water. The durability of the lenses is a significant upgrade, particularly for those who swim frequently and require gear that can withstand regular use.

This focus on durability extends the lifecycle of the goggles, offering swimmers peace of mind knowing their investment is protected against the usual wear and tear associated with regular swimming sessions. The Smart Swim 2 Pro’s combination of advanced features and robust construction makes it a reliable companion for both amateur and professional swimmers.

Seamless Integration with Smart Devices

Another compelling aspect of the Smart Swim 2 Pro is its seamless integration with modern technology. The goggles can pair with Apple and Garmin watches, allowing swimmers to display GPS data such as pace per 100 meters. This compatibility enriches the functionality of the goggles, making it easier for swimmers to access and analyze their performance data. Additionally, the companion mobile app provides a deeper level of customization, letting users tailor their swim sessions according to personal goals and preferences.

The app also offers detailed graphs and metrics, enabling swimmers to track their progress over time. This integration with smart devices ensures that swimmers not only get real-time data during their sessions but also have the tools to review and refine their techniques after every swim.

Cost and Subscription Considerations

While the Smart Swim 2 Pro goggles pack a plethora of features, potential buyers should consider the associated costs. Priced at $329, the Pro version includes the durable Gorilla Glass lenses and a host of performance-tracking capabilities. However, to access premium features such as guided workouts and digital compass functionality, users must subscribe to Form’s swim coaching app, which costs $15 per month or $99 annually. This subscription model may be a point of contention for some, as it adds to the overall cost of using the goggles.

Despite the additional expense, the subscription offers significant value for swimmers dedicated to improving their skills and tracking their progress comprehensively. For those who are serious about their swimming journey, the Smart Swim 2 Pro’s advanced features and reliable performance metrics could justify the investment, making it a valuable tool in their training arsenal.

The Smart Swim 2 Pro goggles by Form are transforming the way swimmers train and track their performance. With advanced metrics, durable design, seamless device integration, and a comprehensive mobile app, these goggles are more than just eyewear; they are a complete training solution. As technology continues to evolve, how might future innovations further enhance the swimming experience?

