“Cyclist’s Heart Races at Unseen Speed”: New Device Revolutionizes How Riders Dominate the Track

IN A NUTSHELL 🚴‍♂️ The CycleClick power meter simplifies setup with a tool-free installation in just 30 seconds.

power meter simplifies setup with a tool-free installation in just 30 seconds. 🔧 Advanced strain sensors in the device measure torque and calculate power output with ±1% accuracy.

and calculate power output with ±1% accuracy. 📱 Real-time data integration with multiple devices enhances training efficiency for cyclists.

with multiple devices enhances training efficiency for cyclists. 🌧️ Lightweight and waterproof, the CycleClick is built for durability and versatile use across different bikes.

In the ever-evolving world of cycling technology, the CycleClick power meter emerges as a promising innovation, offering cyclists a streamlined approach to performance tracking. Developed by the Las Vegas-based startup BikeOn, this device aims to simplify the often cumbersome process of installing and calibrating power meters. With a quick setup time and compatibility with a wide range of bicycles, the CycleClick could become a game-changer in the cycling community. As the device is currently being promoted through a Kickstarter campaign, it has already garnered attention for its unique installation method and potential impact on cycling performance analytics.

Revolutionizing Installation: Quick and Tool-Free

One of the most significant challenges cyclists face with power meters is the intricate installation process. Traditional power meters often require specialized tools and calibration, which can be a deterrent for many enthusiasts. The CycleClick, however, changes this narrative by offering a tool-free installation that takes approximately 30 seconds. Cyclists simply clamp the mount onto the seat tube and attach the power meter directly onto the chain. This ease of use is a primary selling point for the device, inviting a broader audience to consider integrating it into their cycling routine.

This innovative approach not only saves time but also reduces the barrier to entry for less technically inclined cyclists. By eliminating the need for tools and complex calibration, BikeOn has made performance tracking more accessible. The device’s compatibility with virtually any upright chain-driven bicycle, excluding those with SRAM Flattop chains, further enhances its appeal, providing an inclusive solution for a diverse range of cyclists.

Advanced Technology: Measuring Torque and Power

The CycleClick’s technology goes beyond mere convenience. It employs advanced strain sensors to measure the deflection of the channel through which the chain runs. As the chain’s rollers move across ridges within this channel, the sensors gauge the chain tension, which is indicative of pedaling torque. This data is crucial for cyclists seeking to optimize their performance, as it allows them to understand the power they generate during rides.

The power meter calculates power output in watts by multiplying torque by chain speed, which is measured by a separate sensor. Additionally, the device tracks cadence by monitoring chain speed and pedal position over time. Such detailed insights offer cyclists a comprehensive view of their performance, empowering them to make informed adjustments to their training regimens. This level of precision, with claimed accuracy within ±1%, positions the CycleClick as a valuable tool for serious cyclists.

Seamless Data Integration: Real-Time Performance Tracking

Beyond its hardware capabilities, the CycleClick excels in data integration, transmitting performance metrics to multiple devices simultaneously via Bluetooth Low Energy. This feature allows cyclists to view real-time data on popular training apps such as Zwift and TrainingPeaks, as well as the dedicated BikeOnIQ app. The ability to connect to up to three devices ensures that cyclists can track their performance across various platforms without interruption.

Future updates promise even more functionality, with plans for an additional sensor and firmware update to track the balance between left- and right-leg output. This forthcoming feature highlights BikeOn’s commitment to continuous improvement and providing cyclists with the most comprehensive analysis possible. The CycleClick’s real-time data display not only enhances training efficiency but also adds an element of engagement and motivation for cyclists striving to improve their performance.

Practicality and Durability: Ready for Any Ride

Weighing just 1.4 ounces and boasting an IP67 waterproof rating, the CycleClick is designed for durability and practicality. Its lightweight nature ensures that it does not add unnecessary weight to the bike, while its waterproof design means it can withstand challenging weather conditions and be submerged in water up to 3.3 feet deep for 30 minutes. These features make it ideal for cyclists who train in diverse environments.

With a 30-hour battery life per USB charge, the CycleClick is well-suited for long rides and extended training sessions. The ability to swap the device between multiple bikes without hassle further underscores its versatility, catering to cyclists who own more than one bicycle. As the Kickstarter campaign progresses, the CycleClick’s proposed retail price of $299 positions it as a competitive option in the power meter market, offering a balance of affordability and advanced functionality.

As cycling technology continues to advance, the CycleClick stands out as an innovative solution that simplifies power meter usage while providing detailed performance insights. Its user-friendly design and comprehensive data capabilities could redefine how cyclists approach training and performance analysis. With the potential for additional features and widespread adaptability, how might innovations like the CycleClick influence the future of cycling technology and athlete performance?

This article is based on verified sources and supported by editorial technologies.

Did you like it? 4.7/5 (20)