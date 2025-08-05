IN A NUTSHELL 📽️ LG’s new CineBeam S projector offers a compact design comparable to two DVD box sets.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of home entertainment, technology continues to push boundaries, offering consumers more versatile and powerful options for their viewing pleasure. At the forefront of these innovations is LG’s latest addition to their projector lineup, the CineBeam S. Unveiled at CES 2025, this compact ultra-short-throw (UST) projector combines cutting-edge technology with a design that’s no larger than a couple of DVD box sets. As interest grows in versatile home entertainment solutions, LG’s CineBeam S stands out for its impressive features and portability.

Compact Design Meets High Performance

The CineBeam S’s most striking feature is its compact design, with dimensions of just 4.3 x 6.3 inches. This makes it one of the smallest UST projectors on the market, challenging even Samsung’s similar Premiere 5 model. Despite its small size, the projector does not compromise on performance. It delivers a stunning 4K UHD display, capable of projecting up to 100 diagonal inches from a distance of just 22 inches. The ease of use is further enhanced by automatic focus and keystone adjustments, ensuring optimal image quality with minimal setup.

While its compact footprint is ideal for small spaces, the CineBeam S is not without its limitations. The projector boasts a triple-laser light source, yet only outputs 500 ANSI lumens. This relatively low brightness suggests it is best suited for darkened environments. However, LG’s promotional materials show the projector being used in daylight, hinting at its potential versatility. Additionally, the projector includes eight wall color presets, allowing it to adapt to various viewing surfaces without compromising image quality.

Advanced Features for Modern Viewing

LG has equipped the CineBeam S with a suite of advanced features designed to enhance the viewing experience. The projector covers 154% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and boasts a dynamic contrast ratio of 450,000:1. This ensures vibrant colors and deep blacks, providing an immersive viewing experience. The device runs on LG’s webOS platform, granting access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. An internet browser is also included, expanding its functionality beyond traditional media consumption.

Connectivity is a strong suit for the CineBeam S, with options including AirPlay 2, Screen Share, HDMI with eARC, and USB-C with power delivery. These features make it easy to integrate the projector into existing home setups, whether for streaming content or mirroring screens. Support for HDR10, HLG, and Film Maker mode further enhances its appeal, promising cinematic quality that aligns with the director’s vision.

Sound and Connectivity Enhancements

The audio experience is another area where the CineBeam S excels. The projector comes equipped with dual 4-watt speakers that support Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive sound experience that complements its visual capabilities. This makes it a strong contender for those seeking a comprehensive home theater setup without the need for additional audio equipment. Whether watching movies, engaging in video chats, or listening to music, the sound quality is poised to impress.

In terms of connectivity, the inclusion of HDMI and USB-C ports allows for seamless integration with various devices. The HDMI with eARC provides high-quality audio return, while the USB-C with power delivery offers versatile connectivity options. These features ensure that the CineBeam S can adapt to the diverse needs of modern consumers, whether they are using it for entertainment or professional purposes.

Market Position and Availability

As anticipation builds for the CineBeam S’s release, questions about its availability and pricing remain. While the projector is yet to be officially launched in the U.S., it is available for pre-order in select European markets. According to LG Canada, the device is priced at approximately €1,299 in Europe, with a U.K. retailer listing it for £1,099. These figures suggest that the CineBeam S will occupy a premium position in the market, targeting consumers who value portability and cutting-edge technology.

Despite its higher price point, the CineBeam S offers a compelling package for those seeking a versatile and compact home entertainment solution. As LG continues to expand its presence in the projector market, the CineBeam S could set a new standard for portable UST projectors. Its combination of advanced features, compact design, and ease of use makes it a noteworthy contender in the evolving landscape of home entertainment technology.

As we look towards the future of home entertainment, the question remains: how will advancements in projector technology continue to shape our viewing experiences, and what role will compact devices like the CineBeam S play in this transformation?

