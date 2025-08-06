Electric Gorilla Board Sparks Fury as Expert Claims “It’s an Off-Road Revolution” Across Rugged American Trails

IN A NUTSHELL 🏄‍♂️ The Gorilla board by TLTBoard offers a unique off-road experience with its surfing-inspired design.

In the rapidly evolving world of personal electric vehicles, the introduction of the Gorilla board by TLTBoard highlights intriguing innovations. Conceived by Israeli mechanical engineer and former F-16 pilot Eyal Aloni, this off-road, stand-up EV offers a unique riding experience reminiscent of surfing. Despite the crowded market, its distinct design—featuring a single powered wheel and two outrigger wheels—separates it from conventional models. Manufactured in the United States, the Gorilla reflects a blend of engineering prowess and adventurous spirit.

Unique Design and Engineering

The Gorilla board measures 41 inches in length and 23 inches in width, embodying a compact yet sturdy build. Its design takes inspiration from surfing, allowing riders to stand sideways, similar to a surfboard stance. This configuration, combined with the innovative wheel setup, provides a dynamic riding experience. The main drive wheel, a 16-inch knobby tire, delivers power and traction, while the two smaller front wheels offer stability at low speeds. The board’s engineering allows riders to lift the front wheels when tackling rough terrain, enhancing maneuverability and control.

Equipped with a 1,000-watt chain-drive motor, the Gorilla can reach speeds up to 45 mph. This capability positions it among the faster models in its category. A handheld controller provides throttle and brake control, ensuring that riders maintain command over their speed and direction. The board’s design reflects a balance between stability and flexibility, catering to both novice and experienced riders.

Performance and Range

The Gorilla’s performance is complemented by its 17.5-Ah/72V lithium battery, offering a range of up to 18 miles on a single charge. This range is largely dependent on the terrain, with smoother surfaces allowing for greater distances. The battery’s 2.5-hour charge time ensures that the board is ready for action with minimal downtime. In comparison, the Gorilla’s gas-powered sibling, the Grizzly, offers a different experience with increased weight and power output.

Weighing in at 70 pounds, the Gorilla is relatively lightweight, making it easier to transport and handle compared to heavier models like the Grizzly. This weight advantage, combined with its electric powertrain, makes the Gorilla a more environmentally friendly option for off-road enthusiasts.

Market Position and Competition

TLTBoard’s Gorilla enters a competitive market of personal EVs, but its unique features set it apart. Priced at $2,500, it offers a viable option for those seeking a distinctive off-road experience. The board’s release follows the development of earlier models such as the YX One, which laid the groundwork for its design. Additionally, the Gorilla’s all-terrain capabilities and innovative features are positioned to appeal to adventurous riders.

Previous attempts to introduce similar products, like the Triborg in 2016, faced challenges such as unsuccessful crowdfunding campaigns. However, TLTBoard’s established manufacturing and design expertise provide the Gorilla with a solid foundation to succeed in the market. The board’s potential appeal lies in its ability to deliver both performance and novelty.

Future Prospects for Electric Boards

As personal electric vehicles continue to evolve, the Gorilla exemplifies how innovation can redefine the riding experience. Its design and performance suggest a growing trend towards versatile, environmentally conscious transportation solutions. The board’s ability to adapt to varying terrains showcases the potential for electric vehicles to expand their reach beyond urban environments.

Looking forward, the success of the Gorilla could inspire further advancements in the personal EV sector, encouraging the development of new models with enhanced features. The ongoing interest in sustainable transportation alternatives underscores the importance of continued innovation in this field.

The introduction of the Gorilla board by TLTBoard raises questions about the future of personal transportation. As electric vehicles become more prevalent, how will designs evolve to meet the needs of diverse users in different environments?

