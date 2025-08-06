Robeta Mobil Ananya Sprinter Glamper Van Shocks World: “Ultimate Luxury on Wheels” Says Industry Expert

IN A NUTSHELL 🚐 The Robeta Ananya introduces the “world’s first glampervan,” blending elements from yachts and luxury motorhomes.

💡 Innovative design features include a spacious wardrobe and a hybrid bathroom, enhancing the van’s living space.

🍳 The kitchen defies minimalism with a Corian countertop, dual-burner stove, and a large fridge/freezer.

🌟 The Ananya is based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD, offering off-road options and high-tech amenities for modern travelers.

The unveiling of the Robeta Ananya marks a significant shift in the camper van industry, introducing a luxurious concept that aims to redefine mobile living. By blending elements from yachts and luxury motorhomes, Robeta Mobil has created what it terms the “world’s first glampervan.” This new category is set to provoke a mix of admiration and envy among those who have settled for traditional camper vans. The Ananya offers a unique combination of luxury and practicality, challenging the norms of mobile living and setting a new benchmark for what a camper van can be.

A New Standard in Camper Van Design

Robeta Mobil, based in Slovenia, is no stranger to innovative camper van designs. The company previously collaborated with former F1 star Ralf Schumacher to create a luxurious, yacht-inspired special edition van. This collaboration resulted in premium features such as yacht-quality furniture, a floating queen-size bed, and a high-end audio system. Now, Robeta has brought similar luxury to its standard production lineup with the Ananya.

The Ananya aims to provide real living space, moving beyond the cramped and compromised layouts of traditional camper vans. By partitioning the living area from the driver’s cockpit and using warm, earthy materials, Robeta creates an inviting mini-home on wheels. The layout includes a comfortable L-shaped sofa lounge and a smartly designed dual-leaf table. This setup is designed to offer a more comfortable and homely experience compared to the typical camper van interiors.

Innovative Interior Features

One of the standout features of the Ananya is its innovative use of space. Instead of the traditional central bathroom, Robeta has opted for a spacious wardrobe that offers ample storage. This design choice eliminates the need for cramming in a shower, sink, and toilet, allowing for a wider central aisle. The wardrobe includes hanging compartments and a mobile washer/dryer, making it a practical addition for long-term travel.

The bathroom itself is a hybrid design, combining elements of both hard and soft compartments. It features a macerating toilet, vessel sink, and stone floor, all within an open design that maximizes space. While this approach offers a more spacious feel, it also raises questions about privacy and functionality, particularly regarding water and odor containment.

Advanced Kitchen and Living Solutions

The Ananya’s kitchen area is designed to defy the notion that mobile living must be minimal. With a spacious Corian countertop, dual-burner gas stove, and a 130-liter fridge/freezer, the kitchen is equipped for preparing full meals. The integration of a gas oven/grill further enhances its culinary capabilities.

Robeta is also experimenting with a retractable skylight concept, potentially offering stunning views of the sky from within the van. This feature aligns with the company’s philosophy of creating a living space that feels open and connected to the surroundings. Furthermore, the van is equipped with a robust electrical system, solar panels, and increased storage capacities, making it suitable for extended off-grid travel.

Performance and Utility Enhancements

The Ananya is based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with all-wheel drive, making it capable of handling various terrains. Robeta offers additional off-road options, including suspension lifts and underbody protection, for those seeking more rugged adventures. High-tech features like Starlink internet access and a premium sound system enhance the van’s appeal for modern travelers.

Scheduled for debut in January 2026, the Ananya is priced at approximately $295,000 for the Founders Edition models. This places it at the high end of the market, reflecting its luxurious features and innovative design. As Robeta continues to refine the Ananya, it will be interesting to see how the market responds to this new glampervan category.

The introduction of the Robeta Ananya challenges the traditional boundaries of camper van design, offering a luxurious and innovative approach to mobile living. As the company prepares for its official debut, one question remains: Will the Ananya’s unique features and high price point attract a new wave of adventurous and affluent travelers?

This article is based on verified sources and supported by editorial technologies.

