Heart-Pounding Thrill Awaits: The Unbelievable New Motorcycle That’s Turning Heads Across America

IN A NUTSHELL 🚀 CFMoto introduces the 750SR-S, its first inline-four motorcycle, aiming to compete in the middleweight market.

introduces the 750SR-S, its first inline-four motorcycle, aiming to compete in the middleweight market. 🔧 Equipped with advanced features like cornering ABS, a 6.2-inch TFT screen, and Brembo brakes for enhanced performance.

like cornering ABS, a 6.2-inch TFT screen, and Brembo brakes for enhanced performance. 🎨 The design includes signature daylight-running lamps and a distinctive mid-high exhaust placement.

and a distinctive mid-high exhaust placement. 💵 Potentially priced around $10,000, the 750SR-S offers a competitive edge against pricier middleweight sports bikes.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the motorcycle industry, CFMoto’s introduction of its first inline-four motorcycle, the 750SR-S, is a significant development. Emerging from China, CFMoto has steadily built its reputation with models such as the three-cylinder 675SS and 675NK. Now, with the unveiling of the 750SR-S, CFMoto is aiming to carve out a niche in the competitive middleweight sports bike market. As the global debut approaches at the esteemed EICMA show, enthusiasts and industry insiders alike are curious about how this model will stack up against established competitors.

The Engine and Performance

The heart of the new CFMoto 750SR-S is its 749cc DOHC four-cylinder engine, delivering 110 horsepower and 59 pound-feet of torque. While these figures might not break new ground, especially when compared to the 147-horsepower Suzuki GSX-R750, the 750SR-S promises to balance performance with affordability. This strategic positioning could appeal to riders who seek a blend of power and value.

CFMoto’s approach seems to focus on offering a compelling package rather than chasing sheer horsepower numbers. The 750SR-S is set to compete with a range of middleweight sports bikes, including the Yamaha R7 and Suzuki GSX-8R. Its unique selling proposition lies in its potential pricing, which could make it an attractive option for those looking to maximize their investment.

Features and Specifications

The 750SR-S is equipped with an impressive array of features for its class. This includes a fully adjustable KYB suspension system, Brembo brakes with M4.32 monobloc radial-mount four-piston calipers, and cornering ABS. The bike also sports a 6.2-inch TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and keyless unlocking/ignition. Additionally, the model supports over-the-air updates and includes an upshift-only quickshifter.

The inclusion of high-tech features such as tire pressure monitoring and automated lights underscores CFMoto’s commitment to safety and convenience. The impact of sports on mental health in 2025

These elements, combined with a well-considered design, aim to deliver a refined riding experience. The wind tunnel-tested front spoilers add functional aerodynamics, enhancing stability and reducing drag.

Design and Aesthetics

Design plays a critical role in the 750SR-S’s appeal. The motorcycle features CFMoto’s signature hockey stick-shaped daylight-running lamps integrated into the headlamps, with turn signals in the mirrors. The mid-high level exhaust placement is not only a design statement but also a nod to the bike’s four-cylinder engine.

The seat height is adjustable between 31.7 inches and 32.5 inches, accommodating riders of varying statures. However, with a wet weight of 490 pounds, the 750SR-S is not the lightest in its class. This weight might affect its performance when compared to lighter competitors in drag scenarios, but the bike is not primarily designed for such races.

Market Position and Pricing

CFMoto’s entry into the middleweight sports bike market with the 750SR-S is strategic. The motorcycle’s pricing will be a crucial factor in its success. The 675SS is currently priced at $7,999 in the United States, suggesting that the 750SR-S could be positioned around the $10,000 mark. This pricing strategy could provide a competitive edge against other middleweight models, which often exceed this price point.

CFMoto’s collaboration with KTM and its investment in Moto2 and Moto3 racing heritage further bolster its credibility. This partnership highlights the brand’s commitment to performance and innovation, potentially elevating its status as a formidable player against Japan’s Big Four.

As CFMoto prepares to launch the 750SR-S Stateside under the 750SS moniker, the anticipation is palpable. Will the combination of competitive pricing, advanced features, and strategic partnerships enable CFMoto to secure a significant foothold in the middleweight sports bike market? The answer to this question could reshape the landscape of the industry in the coming years.

This article is based on verified sources and supported by editorial technologies.

Did you like it? 4.5/5 (25)