“It Hit 100 MPH in Record Time!” : Stark Varg MX 1.2 Rewrites the Electric Dirt Bike Speed Limit with Unprecedented Upgrades

IN A NUTSHELL ⚡ Stark Future launches the Varg MX 1.2, an upgraded electric dirt bike with enhanced features.

Stark Future, a Swedish-owned, Spain-based motorcycle manufacturer, has unveiled the latest iteration of its renowned electric dirt bike, the Varg MX 1.2. Known for producing the fastest electric enduro motorcycle, Stark Future has taken a step further with significant upgrades to its already impressive machine. This new version not only maintains its reputation for speed but also introduces several enhancements in powertrain, chassis design, and software features. These developments position the Varg MX 1.2 as a formidable contender in the premium electric motorcycle industry, showcasing Stark’s commitment to innovation and performance.

Powertrain Customization: Tailoring Performance to the Rider

The Varg MX 1.2 retains its powerful 80-horsepower motor, capable of delivering a staggering 717 lb-ft of torque. However, the key upgrade lies in its ability to customize power distribution. Riders now have the flexibility to adjust the power output from as low as 10 horsepower up to its full 80 horsepower, allowing for a tailored riding experience. This real-time customization extends to the power curve and motor braking, giving riders unprecedented control over their bikes. Stark Future highlights that these features enable the Varg MX 1.2 to adapt perfectly to any rider, track, or terrain.

The chromoly-steel frame has undergone a significant redesign to enhance flexibility and comfort. The new frame is approximately 2.2 pounds lighter, with improved flex around the shock mount for better traction. The bike’s suspension system has also been fine-tuned, featuring KYB suspension with new mid-valve shim stacks and 12.2 inches of travel. These enhancements offer a smoother, more comfortable ride, allowing riders to push the limits of their performance with confidence.

Battery Boost: Enhanced Range and Efficiency

One of the most noteworthy upgrades in the Varg MX 1.2 is its battery system. The bike now features a 7.2-kWh battery, an upgrade from the previous 6.5-kWh unit. This improvement is housed in a lightweight magnesium honeycomb casing, which not only increases the bike’s range by up to 20% but also optimizes thermal management for better efficiency. These advancements allow riders to enjoy longer rides without the constant worry of recharging.

An innovative feature of the Varg MX 1.2 is its new “Arkenstone” display. This tablet-like unit provides GPS-based lap timing and navigation technology, delivering real-time split times during rides. The display is removable and can be wirelessly synced with the bike’s management system, enhancing the overall riding experience. This feature aligns with the bike’s enduro vibe, adding a modern touch to its rugged design.

Enhanced Durability and Customization Options

Stark Future has introduced several incremental upgrades to improve the Varg MX 1.2’s durability and customization options. A new overmolded wiring harness enhances the bike’s durability, while a lighter and more efficient gearbox contributes to overall performance. Riders can also choose between Dunlop or Pirelli tires, depending on their preferences and riding conditions. Additionally, the bike features a stronger skid plate made from biodegradable materials, highlighting Stark’s commitment to sustainability.

The bike offers the option of a foot- or bar-operated rear brake, allowing riders to tailor their experience further. Notably, Kevin Windham, a renowned motocrosser, praised the Varg MX 1.2 after testing it, stating, “I’ve ridden everything there is to ride, and this is the future.” This endorsement from an industry expert underscores the bike’s potential and innovation.

Market Availability and Pricing

Stark Future offers the Varg MX 1.2 in two configurations: Standard and Alpha. The Standard model, featuring 60 horsepower, is priced at $12,490, while the Alpha model, with 80 horsepower, costs $13,490. Both configurations come with a full two-year warranty, providing peace of mind for buyers. Despite a ban from the X-Games, Stark Future remains undeterred, continuing to push the boundaries of electric motorcycle technology.

The Varg MX 1.2 represents a significant step forward for Stark Future, combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional performance. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, one question arises: How will the electric motorcycle industry evolve to meet the demands of an ever-growing market?

